Papa Johns Pizza Of Chicago Announces $15,000 Awarded To Four Nonprofits In The Chicagoland Area

Recipients of the Papa Johns Foundation for Building Community Funding Grants

- Rob Lynch, president and CEO of Papa JohnsCHICAGO, IL, USA, January 11, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Today, Papa Johns Pizza of Chicago announced that the Papa Johns Foundation for Building Community has awarded $15,000 to four local nonprofit organizations in the Chicago and Chicagoland area.Organizations receiving the Papa Johns Foundation for Building Community Fund grants include:- Boys & Girls Clubs of Chicago - $5000 to help support youth development programs such as camps, after school activities, athletics and leadership- From the Barrio to the Boardroom - $2500 to support education, accomplishment and self esteem in the youth community- Fly High Youth Services - $2500 to help design and deliver services and interventions for homeless and at-risk children and their families- Inspiration Corporation - $5000 to connect people and create opportunity through access to social services,, job training, housing and foodIn nearly 40 states across the United States the Papa Johns Foundation for Building Community is awarding $1.4 million to 270 organizations whose work supports the Foundation's focus areas – youth leadership and entrepreneurship, food security and food waste reduction. Earlier in 2023, Papa Johns Chicago joined other Papa Johns franchisees in applying for grants to support the work of these organizations in their respective communities.“These grants from The Papa Johns Foundation for Building Community are our latest effort to deliver on three of our company's core values – People First, Do the Right Thing and Everyone Belongs,” said Rob Lynch, president and CEO of Papa Johns.“The work of organizations that build and empower the next generation of leaders, fight hunger and reduce food waste is critical to our world's future. We are proud to partner with franchise owners such as Papa Johns Chicago to support our shared goals of building healthier, stronger communities and creating new opportunities for the people who live in them.”# # #About The Papa Johns Foundation for Building CommunityFounded in 2019, the Papa Johns Foundation supports communities as they work together for equality, fairness, respect and opportunity for all. We believe empowered communities overcome divides through civility and unity, and we support organizations that share our commitment to diversity, equity and inclusion. Through partnerships with leading national and local community organizations, the Papa Johns Foundation's philanthropic approach focuses on Youth Leadership & Entrepreneurship, Food Security and Food Waste Reduction. foundation/

