Holly Berry Recognized By Greenville Society For Human Resource Management As HR Professional Of The Year

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Holly Berry

Berry accepts Human Resource Professional of the Year Award

GREENVILLE, S.C., U.S., January 11, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The Greenville chapter of the Society for Human Resource Management (GSHRM) has recognized Holly Berry, Chief Human Resource Officer at United Community, as Human Resource Professional of the Year. This recognition highlights Berry for her excellence as a practitioner who contributes to United's organizational successes across more than 200 branches and 3,100 employees.

“One of our main goals is to be a company that is a great place for great people to work, and we are proud to have Holly on our team leading that charge,” said Lynn Harton, Chairman and CEO of United.“This award is a testament to her commitment to our employees and helping them succeed in their professional journeys. We congratulate Holly on this well-deserved recognition and look forward to continuing to benefit from her leadership and expertise in the years to come.”

Berry has more than 20 years of human resource experience. In her current role, she recruits and nurtures the talent United needs to be successful while fostering a workplace culture that excites, engages, motivates, and rewards employees. Most recently, she created a comprehensive paid parental leave program that ensures 100 percent income replacement for new parents. Additionally, she implemented the launch of United's paid volunteer time off program, enabling employees to contribute meaningfully to their local communities through nonprofit service and spearheaded the sick time donation program.

“I'm grateful and humbled by this honor. I'm proud to share this recognition with the incredible United Community team I have the privilege of working with and the belief that, together, we can create an environment where every individual can thrive,” said Berry.“I would also like to congratulate the other HR professionals who have been recognized by GSHRM. I'm grateful to be part of this wonderful coalition.”

Berry is an active member of the Greenville community. She serves on the Board of Directors of the Greenville Youth Chorale, mentors seniors at Legacy Early College High School and serves as a guest book reader at Legacy Early College Elementary School. Additionally, she helps build homes for Greenville Habitat for Humanity and supports the United Women Make a Difference Campaign. She earned her bachelor's degree from Clemson University and holds an MBA from Webster University.

The Greenville chapter of SHRM is the area's premier human resource organization. With approximately 500 members, the chapter provides a forum for leadership and learning that impact Greenville's business environment. The organization's work helps attract and retain world-class companies and talent in the Upstate area.

About United Community Banks, Inc.

United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ: UCBI) is the financial holding company for United Community, a top 100 US financial institution that is committed to improving the financial health and well-being of its customers and ultimately the communities it serves. United Community provides a full range of banking, wealth management, and mortgage services. As of September 30, 2023, United Community has $26.9 billion in assets and 205 offices across Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Tennessee, as well as a national SBA lending franchise and a national equipment financing subsidiary. United Community has been recognized nationally as a leader in customer service, financial performance, and workplace environment. Among the accolades, United Community is a nine-time winner of the J.D. Power award that ranked the bank #1 in customer satisfaction with consumer banking in the Southeast and was recognized in 2023 by Forbes as one of the World's Best Banks and one of America's Best Banks. United Community was also recognized by Newsweek in 2023 as one of the Most Trusted Companies in America, is a multi-award recipient of the Greenwich Excellence Awards and was named by American Banker as one of the "Best Banks to Work For" in 2023 for the seventh consecutive year. Additional information about United Community can be found at ucbi.

###

Joy Marshall

United Community

+1 864-241-8783

email us here