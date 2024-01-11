Author Of It's Time To Shine, Laurie Robinson Haden Gets Huge Endorsement From Famous TV Celebrity Suze Orman

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Suze Orman's Endorsement

New Book It's Time to Shine

Amazon Best Seller

- Laurie Robinson Haden

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, USA, January 11, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- New York, NY - Laurie Robinson Haden , a compelling new voice in the world of personal development and empowerment, proudly announces the release of her debut book, "It's Time to Shine ." This inspiring literary work encapsulates a powerful message, urging readers to embrace their unique brilliance and unlock their fullest potential.

One of the most noteworthy aspects of this release is the endorsement received from the esteemed financial advisor, bestselling author, and television personality Suze Orman. Renowned for her expertise in personal finance and empowerment, Orman's endorsement serves as a testament to the profound impact and relevance of Laurie Robinson Haden's message in "It's Time to Shine."“This is one of the best books I have ever read. This book will transform your life. If you are asking me, and you should be, this book is worth its weight in gold. Go on, get it and read it.” states Suze.

Upon receiving Suze Orman's endorsement, Laurie expressed her gratitude, stating, "I am deeply honored to have received the endorsement from Suze Orman. Her unwavering commitment to empowering individuals aligns seamlessly with the message I aim to deliver through 'It's Time to Shine.' I hope this book inspires readers to recognize their inherent worth and embrace their unique gifts."

At its core, "It's Time to Shine" is a captivating exploration into self-discovery and empowerment. Drawing from her own life experiences and professional expertise, Laurie Robinson Haden guides readers on a transformative journey toward embracing authenticity, confidence, and self-empowerment. Her insightful approach, which garnered her a mention in New York Weekly Magazine, offers practical tools and invaluable wisdom. This penning serves as a beacon for those seeking personal growth and fulfillment.

About Laurie Robinson Haden:

Laurie Robinson Haden is an esteemed attorney who worked for nearly two decades as a senior leader in the law department of CBS Corporation (now Paramount +) and is an author renowned for her commitment to empowering professionals of color. Her book, "It's Time to Shine: A Guide for Professionals of Color on How to Advance Their Career," embodies her dedication to fostering personal and professional growth among diverse communities.

For media inquiries or further information, please contact: Alegra Hall at 240-495-3189 or ....

Alegra Hall

My Media Buzz

240-495-3189

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

LinkedIn

Instagram