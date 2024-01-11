DC Metro Railroad Attorney Firm Mullins Law Group PLLC Guided By Top Transportation Lawyer William A. Mullins

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Managing Partner, William MullinsWASHINGTON DC, UNITED STATES, January 11, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- (Washington D.C.) DC Metro railroad attorney William (Bill) Mullins has spent decades representing clients in legal cases involving the railroad industry. He was previously the Transportation Practice Group Leader at Troutman Sanders (now Troutman Pepper) and has continued this role at Baker & Miller PLLC in Washington D.C. for the past two decades. On January 1, 2024, Mullins Law Group PLLC (MLG) began operations. This new law firm will focus on representing railroads and governmental entities who own or manage railroads, at the STB, FRA, DOT, and DOJ and in State and Federal Courts. The new firm also represents trucking companies on tax issues and before federal agencies.Mullins and his team provide a wealth of expertise on legal issues in the rail industry and with related transportation federal regulations. U.S. News and World Report has selected Mullins as one of the Best Lawyers in Transportation Law since 2015. A defining highlight of Bill's career includes serving as the lead legal counsel in bringing the largest railroad in Mexico and Kansas City Southern Railroad under common control to create the first U.S./Mexico private rail system.[FD 34342 at the Surface Transportation Board]Later Mullins represented Kansas City Southern Railroad and its Mexican subsidiary (KCS) in the successful creation of the first transcontinental railroad between Canada and Mexico when KCS was sold to Canadian Pacific. He was also involved in numerous other rail mergers, rail line acquisitions, and the purchase of railroad companies and assets by private equity. [STB Docket No. 36500]"We look forward to continuing to utilize our legal expertise in the railroad and trucking industry to assist our clients,” said Mullins.In addition to its existing services, the new law firm will allow Mullins Law Group to focus on other areas as well, such as negotiations, contracts, regulatory compliance, and grant writing for federal and state grants for the transportation industry. Attorneys from Baker & Miller PLLC who will join Mullins in the new firm include: Rose-Michele Nardi, John Edwards, Crystal Zorbaugh, Spencer Naake, and Lauren Edwards.You can learn more about the Mullins Law Group PLLC at and .About William (“Bill”) Mullins: Mullins received his Juris Doctor from the University of Colorado Law in 1987. He is a member of the Association of Transportation Law Professionals, the American Short Line and Regional Rail Association, the Colorado Bar Association, the District of Columbia Bar, and the Federalist Society. Rail Business has named Mullins an“industry expert”. He has also written several articles and has been quoted in publications, including the Washington Post, Bloomberg, Journal of Commerce, Progressive Rail, and Trains Magazine.

