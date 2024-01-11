Texas/Nash Country Music Hitmaker, Joey Green, Inks Global Publishing Deal With Space Colonel And Warner Chappell Music

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Beau Bedford - Partner at Space Colonel Publishing NASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, January 11, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Joey Green has signed a global publishing deal with Space Colonel and Warner Chappell Music. Known for his success on NBC's The Voice, Green considers his genre post-Americana – a mix of Americana, rock, and country. This talented songwriter, storyteller, and performer draws crowds in with lyrics that resonate with fans of all ages.He has eight albums to his credit, the latest“Heart Lessons,” a 7-song EP, was released in November of 2023. He debuted the new album when he opened for CMA "Entertainer of the Year", Lainey Wilson, at Billy Bob's Texas leaving fans wanting more. "Heart Lesson" and "Bury My Heart (Dive Bar)" earned coveted spots on Spotify's 'New Music Friday' and "Fresh Finds Country" playlists. His last EP“Puttin' It Out There” (2022) landed singles on Spotify's 'New Music Nashville', 'Fresh Finds Country', and 'LA Pop Tunes' playlists. Joey's music video for“This House Ain't Big Enough” had a successful run with national premieres on CMT, Country Rebel, Heartland, and Nashville Country TV and concluded an uninterrupted ten months in the“Taste of Country” Top 10 Country Music Video Countdown. He is currently sitting at #2 on the Taste of Country Top 10 Countdown with "Heartbroke".Laser-focused, with his nose to the grindstone, Green will continue this momentum into 2024 with daily/scheduled writes on the books and will be heading back to the studio later this year to lay down tracks for a new album.Green has become a household name in Texas and beyond for his rock 'n' roll to soul country rollercoaster ride of a live show. With songs telling his story of real-world experiences and a powerhouse vocal range fans just can't get enough. His undeniable stage presence, high energy, and absolute command of the audience make him a rockstar performer. Joey has amassed 101K+ social media followers, 87K+ monthly listeners, 4.66M+ video streams, and 6.1+ digital streams further solidifying his position as one of the most promising rising country music stars.Fans nationwide will be able to catch a show as Green's 2024 tour has stops all across the U.S. and will likely see him on the international track as well. A highlight of the tour will be his performance at the Country Radio Seminar in Nashville with the biggest and brightest in country radio. Find Joey's current tour schedule here.Green has toured or performed with national acts, including Lainey Wilson, Eli Young Band, Randy Rogers, Stoney LaRue, Kevin Fowler, Sean McConnell, Giovannie & the Hired Guns, and Sam Riggs. For the past several years, he has been part of an international tour in London, Australia, and Mexico called the Texas Music Takeover with other well-known Texas artists, Pat Green, Cody Canada, Wade Bowen, Vaden Todd Lewis (The Toadies), Sara Jaffe, Josh Abbott, Koe Wetzel, Parker McCollum, Mike Ryan, and Casey Donahew.About Pinnacle Media & EntertainmentPinnacle Media & Entertainment is a full-service agency providing public relations, marketing, social media management, artist development, branding, web design, talent buying, and booking services to award-winning Texas country music artists and venues. With over two decades of experience in forging relationships with media and venues, PME's attention to detail and unparalleled customer service have made them an invaluable asset to artists and venues across the country. To learn more about Pinnacle Media Entertainment services, and artists, or to book a show, please contact Candy Hutzell ....About Warner Chappell MusicWarner Chappell Music, the global music publishing company of Warner Music Group, is home to a wide array of legendary songwriters and a rich catalog of contemporary hits and influential standards. With offices in more than 20 countries, Warner Chappell provides deep expertise across a range of creative services and the most innovative opportunities for songwriters and copyright holders. Warner Chappell, which has a history dating back more than 200 years, currently publishes and administers music from A-Lin, Angèle, Anderson .Paak, Apache 207, Ava Max, Aya Nakamura, Bruno Mars, Capital Bra, Celeste, Chris Jeday, CJ, Cole Porter, Dan + Shay, Dave, David Bowie, Duran Duran, El Guincho, Fraser T. Smith, Gamble and Huff, Gene Autry Music Group catalog, George Gershwin, George Michael, Grateful Dead, Jesse & Joy, Justin Tranter, Kacey Musgraves, Katy Perry, Kevin Yi, Kool & the Gang, Led Zeppelin, Lin Xi, Lizzo, Madonna, MNEK, Oscar Holter, Pablo Alborán, Pop Smoke, Quincy Jones, Rauw Alejandro, RAYE, Saweetie, Stormzy, Summer Walker, Ta-You Lo, Thomas Rhett, and Tones and I, among many others.About Space Colonel PublishingSpace Colonel Management and its founders, Adam Barnes, and J.R. Denson, along with Beau Bedford, established Space Colonel Publishing to discover and nurture songwriters in the very environment where their creativity thrives, acting as a vital bridge between their artistic creations and the vast global partnerships needed to unleash their full potential.Contacts:Public Relations: Candy Hutzell – Pinnacle Media & Entertainment – ...Management: Amy Powell – Rival Entertainment – ...Booking: Candy Hutzell - Pinnacle Media & Entertainment– ...

