Cong Doing 'Rajneeti', BJP Pursuing 'Rashtraneeti': Nadda

(MENAFN- IANS) Itanagar, Jan 11 (IANS) Criticisng the Congress, BJP president J.P. Nadda on Thursday said while the grand old party was doing 'rajneeti' (politics) as it never thought beyond politics and votes, his party has been pursuing 'rashtraneeti' (national policy) under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Terming the proposed 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra' led by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi from January 14, as 'Bharat Todo Anyay Yatra', Nadda questioned the Congress' role in uniting the country.

Addressing the Arunachal Pradesh BJP state executive meeting here, Nadda said that PM Modi has ushered in an era of unprecedented development in the northeast and brought the region to the mainstream.

"Our double-engine government in Arunachal Pradesh has made the lives of the people easier by ensuring all-round progress of the state, and we remain committed to taking this growth further," the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president said.

"From ULFA to the Bodo Accord issue, all big disputes including inter-state border disputes in the northeast have been resolved under the strong leadership of PM Modi. Militants' sanctuaries in the northeast region have now chosen the path of peace," he said.

Saying that the PM Modi-led government has empowered marginalised and deprived people and brought them into the mainstream, he said that the Prime Minister has changed the definition of 'last village' which is now known as 'first village'.

Working with the resolve of 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas, Sabka Prayas', the BJP, under the able leadership of PM Modi has ushered in an era of unprecedented development in all corners of the country, Nadda said.

The BJP leader claimed that the Congress was only interested in "vote bank" politics and never thought beyond voters and politics.

He said the political culture of India has been changed by the BJP, while PM Modi has transformed the dynamics of politics to nationalism.

Asking Rahul Gandhi to read the history of the country to "know how his ancestors divided the country", Nadda said: "He must seek apologies from the people."

Alleging that the INDIA (Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance) bloc was formed to protect black money and the families of the leaders of the constituent parties, he criticised the "aimless and leaders" INDIA bloc.

"Main purpose of the INDIA bloc is 'parivaar' (family) and 'property' (wealth). All the leaders involved in it have CBI cases against them," Nadda said.

Ahead of the Lok Sabha elections, the BJP President is now on a three-day tour to Assam and Arunachal Pradesh.

--IANS

