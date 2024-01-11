Minors Gang-Rape: Patna SI Suspended For Negligence

(MENAFN- IANS) Patna, Jan 11 (IANS) Patna SSP Rajiv Mishra on Thursday suspended a sub-inspector of Phulwarisharif police station, on the outskirts of the city, in connection with gang rape of two minor girls.

The two girls of the Mahadalit community, aged 8 and 13 years old, went to collect wood for cooking on Monday and disappeared. Their family members approached the police station on the same day but the Sub Inspector asked them to search on their own.

On the next day, the victims were found abandoned in a pit near Hinduni village under Phulwarisharif police station. The 8-year-old girl was found dead while the other was found unconscious and was admitted to AIIMS Patna, where her condition is stable now.

"We have detained two persons in this connection for questioning. However, their involvement is not established yet. We are making efforts to nab the accused. During investigation, the negligence of a SI appeared before us and we have suspended him immediately,” Mishra said.

"One of the survivors is recuperating in AIIMS Patna. She was talking about some men but unable to reveal their identity. The autopsy report of the 8-year-old minor girl and FSL report have not come yet," he added.

After two days of the incident, Patna police had no solid leads to the accused and in protest at this, the victim's kin and a large number of villagers blocked the Phulwarisharif-Patna road and burnt tyres, leading to a massive traffic snarl on both sides. They pelted stones on the police team on Thursday after they reached the village for the investigation.

--IANS

ajk/vd