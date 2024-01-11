Global QR Code Payment Market Shows Robust Growth With CAGR Of 17.03% Through 2028: Contactless Payments Elevate Market Growth Amidst Digitalization

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) DUBLIN, Jan. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --
The latest industry research reveals a significant upward trajectory in the Global QR Code Payment Market, with projected robust growth at a CAGR of 17.03% throughout the forecast period until 2028. Valued at USD 10.28 Billion in 2022, the market is responding to an increasing demand for convenient and secure digital payment solutions.
Contactless Payments Elevate Market Growth Amidst Digitalization
Analysts note that one of the market's key drivers is the rising demand for contactless transactions, propelled by technological advancements and shifts in consumer behavior. The QR code payment technology is especially gaining traction due to its user-friendly nature, allowing for quick and secure transactions with just a smartphone scan.
Innovative Solutions Drive Market Expansion
The industry's shift towards these convenient and hygienic payment solutions gained momentum during the COVID-19 pandemic and is expected to continue its upward trend. QR code payments have been integrated into a diverse range of services-including retail, e-commerce, hospitality-and offer a promising outlook for both consumers and businesses seeking efficiency and enhanced security features.
Regional Dominance and Segmental Insights
The Asia Pacific region is leading the market, driven by factors such as high smartphone penetration, rising levels of urbanization, and government initiatives promoting digital payments. China, India, Indonesia, and Vietnam are recognized as key contributors to the region's QR code payment adoption rates. Analysts assert that while the Asia Pacific is at the forefront, North America and Europe are also exhibiting steady growth. Innovations in QR code payment solutions are expected to further galvanize the market across these regions.
Industry Prepared for New Heights
With convenience, security, and cost-effectiveness at the core, the Global QR Code Payment Market is primed to reach new heights, reshaping the landscape of financial transactions and consumer behaviors for the coming decade. As digital payment solutions continue to evolve, QR code payments are distinguished as pivotal in crafting seamless and secure payment experiences. The wide-spanning research offers deep dives into the market's offerings, payment types, end-users, and regional segments, promising comprehensive insights into this dynamic industry.
Key Drivers and Trends Steering Market Growth
The appeal of streamlined, contactless transactions for consumers and businesses alike. Cost-effective solutions afforded by QR code payment technology for various business sizes. Security enhancements, creating a trustworthy payment environment for users. A marked surge in QR code adoption amidst the pandemic, which is set to continue post-pandemic. Integration of QR code payment methods into e-commerce and mobile applications. Cross-border transactions facilitated by QR code payment standardization and interoperability.
A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes
Ant Group Co., Ltd. Tencent Holdings Limited PayPal Holdings, Inc. Visa Inc. Mastercard Incorporated Square, Inc. Apple Inc. Oracle Corporation Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. Google LLC
Report Scope:
QR Code Payment Market, By Offerings:
QR Code Payment Market, By Solution:
Customer service Marketing assistant
QR Code Payment Market, By Payment Type:
Push Payment Pull Payment
QR Code Payment Market, By End-user:
Restaurant Retail & E-commerce E-ticket Booking Others
QR Code Payment Market, By Region:
North America United States Canada Mexico Europe France United Kingdom Italy Germany Spain Belgium Asia-Pacific China India Japan Australia South Korea Indonesia Vietnam South America Brazil Argentina Colombia Chile Peru Middle East & Africa South Africa Saudi Arabia UAE Turkey Israel
