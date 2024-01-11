Anaheim Ducks Announce Suburban Propane As The Official Propane Partner Of The Ducks And Honda Center

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Suburban Propane Logo (PRNewsfoto/Suburban Propane Partners, L.P.)

Anaheim Ducks Logo

Anaheim, Calif., Jan. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Anaheim Ducks, Honda Center and Suburban Propane Partners,

L.P., a nationwide distributor of propane, renewable propane, renewable natural gas, fuel oil and related products and services, as well as a marketer of natural gas and electricity and investor in low carbon fuel alternatives, today announced its status as the official propane partner of the Anaheim Ducks and the Honda Center for the 2023-24 National Hockey League season.

"The Anaheim Ducks and Honda Center are proud to partner with Suburban Propane" said Ducks and Honda Center Vice President of Corporate Partnerships Graham Siderius. "The team at Suburban Propane has been instrumental in providing us with more eco-friendly options for our operations, and educating our fans on the clean energy properties of propane through it's Go Green with Suburban Propane corporate initiative. In addition, the SuburbanCares® corporate initiative exemplifies Suburban Propane's leadership in their local communities. This partnership allows us to reduce our carbon footprint while expanding our impact in the community. A true win-win."

With this new partnership, Suburban Propane expands its impressive roster of sports, corporate, and charitable partnerships throughout its 42-state footprint. As the team's official propane partner, Suburban Propane will power the Anaheim Ducks' Zamboni® Ice Resurfacing Machine, which features the Go Green with Suburban Propane company branding. Additionally, Suburban Propane will make a generous donation to the Anaheim Ducks Foundation and will plan a SuburbanCares® charitable event with the team this spring in support of local community initiatives.

"We are thrilled to announce our partnership as the official propane provider for the Anaheim Ducks for the 2023 NHL hockey season," said spokesperson for Suburban Propane, Nandini Sankara. "We know this partnership will perform like a well-shot puck: smooth, strong, and sure to ignite the winning spirit in both our organizations."

About Suburban Propane

Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. ("Suburban Propane") is a publicly traded master limited partnership listed on the New York Stock Exchange. Headquartered in

Whippany, New Jersey, Suburban Propane has been in the customer service business since 1928 and is a nationwide distributor of propane, renewable propane, renewable natural gas ("RNG"), fuel oil and related products and services, as well as a marketer of natural gas and electricity and producer of and investor in low carbon fuel alternatives, servicing the energy needs of approximately 1 million residential, commercial, governmental, industrial and agricultural customers through approximately 700 locations across 42 states.

Suburban Propane is supported by three core pillars: (1) Suburban Commitment – showcasing Suburban Propane's 95-year legacy, an ongoing commitment to the highest standards for dependability, flexibility, and reliability that underscores Suburban Propane's commitment to excellence in customer service; (2) SuburbanCares® – highlighting continued dedication to giving back to local communities across Suburban Propane's national footprint; and (3)

Go Green

with Suburban Propane – promoting the clean burning and versatile nature of propane and renewable propane as a bridge to a green energy future and investing in the next generation of innovative, renewable energy alternatives.



For additional information on Suburban Propane, please visit

SuburbanPropane .

About the Anaheim Ducks

The Anaheim Ducks were born in 1992 and played their first-ever game on Oct. 8, 1993 at Honda Center (then Arrowhead Pond of Anaheim). One of 32 NHL franchises located throughout the United States and Canada, the Ducks have played to over 90% capacity crowds in their history at the 17,174-seat Honda Center. On June 20, 2005, the Ducks franchise was purchased by Orange County residents Henry and Susan Samueli. By securing the first Stanley Cup championship in franchise history in 2007, the club also became the first team from California to win hockey's ultimate prize. The Ducks have reached the Conference Finals five times (2003, 2006, 2007, 2015 & 2017) and the Stanley Cup Final twice (2003 & 2007). The club has won six Pacific Divisions titles in franchise history, including five straight from 2013-17.

AnaheimDucks

SOURCE Suburban Propane Partners, L.P.