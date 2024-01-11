(MENAFN- PR Newswire) FREMONT, Calif., Jan. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- As the world ushers in a new year, Jackery , a global leader of innovative portable power and green energy solutions, has underscored its commitment to delivering clean and sustainable energy solutions, and going beyond, looks to continue its conservation partnership with World Wildlife Fund (WWF) in 2024.

Jackery Reaffirms Commitment to Earth Protection, Looks to Continue Partnership with WWF in 2024

"The importance of clean and sustainable energy for the planet has gained global consensus, as evident from the recent COP28 where, for the first time, an agreement that calls on all nations to transition away from fossil fuels to avert the worst effects of climate change was reached, which indicates a burgeoning global consensus regarding the significance of clean, sustainable energy for our planet," said Tracy Wang, who is responsible for Jackery Global Brand Marketing. "This is exactly what Jackery has been focusing on, offering clean, sustainable power solutions."



Jackery has been at the forefront of promoting clean energy alternatives, and has shown a dedication to supporting innovation in conservation efforts contributing to biodiversity protection. In June of 2023, Jackery announced a partnership with WWF, striving to support scientists and conservationists in their efforts to detect, track and protect endangered black-footed ferrets in their natural habitats.

Currently, the estimated population of black-footed ferrets in the wild stands at approximately 390, a figure significantly lower than the 3,000 needed for their recovery. To devise efficient conservation strategies, annual evaluations are conducted. These assessments not only measure the size and safeguard the health of the existing ferret populations, but also monitor their movements and mitigation of non-native disease.

Ferrets are difficult to detect in the wild because they are nocturnal and live below ground in burrows where prairie dogs live – their main prey. To improve detection of this elusive, rare species,

WWF and partners are using thermal cameras mounted to drones and towers. "However, the power solutions for these thermal camera systems are challenging," said Kristy Bly, Black-footed Ferret Restoration Manager, World Wildlife Fund.

Traditional power solutions like gas-powered generators are noisy, harmful to the environment, and sometimes frighten black-footed ferrets into hiding in burrows, making it harder to find and protect them from deadly disease. Jackery's portable solar panels and generators offer a solution to these issues. "These new solutions enable us to protect this endangered species in non-disruptive and sustainable ways," said

Kristy.

In addition to supporting WWF in its endangered species conservation initiatives, Jackery has also taken action to support Earth's forests. It has collaborated with the National Forest Foundation to plant 10,000 trees across the United States. Furthermore, it contributed donations in Germany to ensure the permanent preservation of 10 square kilometers of forestland. The company also engaged in a tree-planting initiative in Japan, reinforcing its commitment to environmental conservation.

Looking ahead to 2024, Jackery aims to continue its collaboration with WWF and take proactive measures to protect the natural environment and biodiversity. By strengthening its partnership with WWF, Jackery seeks to amplify its positive impact on the environment. The company's dedication to this cause is deeply rooted in the belief that clean and sustainable energy is not just a necessity, but a responsibility. In a world with ever-growing energy demands, Jackery's dedication to solar energy solutions becomes increasingly significant. Much like explorers are motivated by curiosity and the urge to comprehend the world better, Jackery is propelled by the ambition to pioneer and innovate in the sustainable energy sector.

