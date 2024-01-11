Elite Fine Jewelers Is Offering Pre Owned Rolex Watches For Sale In Scottsdale, AZ

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Tempe, Jan. 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tempe, Arizona -

Elite Fine Jewelers, a family-owned and operated jewelry store based in Tempe, AZ, is urging local customers to check out its exciting lineup of pre-owned Rolex watches for sale.

With over 70 years of rich family history, the owners of Elite Fine Jewelers now call Arizona home having built up a loyal following in Tempe, Scottsdale, and across the Grand Canyon State. The jewelry store has an extensive catalog of the best fine jewelry, certified diamonds, engagement rings, designer jewelry, estate and vintage jewelry, luxury watches, bracelets, earrings, pendants, rings, and more, offered at competitive prices with savings up to 80%.

“Our luxury watch collection is one of the finest in the city,” says the spokesperson for Elite Fine Jewelers.“From pre-owned items to brand-new timepieces, we have it all to satisfy the cravings of all avid watch collectors. It includes handpicked pieces from some of the most respected and sought-after brands in the industry including Breitling, Cartier, and Rolex along with a range of pocket watches. Head over to our website to browse through a small sampling of what we have to offer. To do a deep dive into our catalog and view in person the best luxury watches Scottsdale has to offer, visit our showroom. Our inventory is always changing to keep it fresh and exciting for our dear customers.”

On its website, Elite Fine Jewelers showcases luxury watches starting from $350 all the way up to $42,000. One of the standout items available as of the time of writing is the Rolex Oyster-Quartz Two-Tone, a Quartz movement watch that is renowned for its timeless design and luxurious feel, for $7,500. Made of two-tone stainless steel and 18K yellow gold, it comes with the original box and papers for authenticity.

Another customer favorite is the Rolex Two-Tone DateJust with Jubilee Dial & 1⁄2 CTW Diamond Bezel for $8,250. Made of stainless steel, sapphire crystals, and 18kt yellow gold, it features a Jubilee dial with Arabic numerals. The watch, which was first manufactured in 1991, is available pre-owned with no box or papers. Going a little higher up the pricing ladder, Elite Fine Jewelers also has for sale the Rolex GMT Master II Two Tone for $17,600. It features an iconic two-tone aesthetic, high-grade professional movement, on a jubilee bracelet, and original box and papers.

For those willing to splurge, the Tempe jewelry store offers the Rolex Day-Date 36 "President" Black Myriad Dial Factory Diamonds Watch. It comes with diamond lugs, which have 28 round brilliant diamonds, boasting F+ color and VS+ clarity, and a rare Bronze Myriad diamond dial. Finally, the best of the jewelry store's most premium pre-owned luxury watches is the Rolex Platinum President Ice Blue Roman Dial which is available for $42,000.

Customers in Tempe and nearby areas have often expressed their admiration and gratitude for Elite Fine Jewelers in their online reviews. On its Google Business Profile, which has a near-flawless overall rating of 4.9 out of 5.0 from over 110 reviews, buyers thank the store for its wide range of affordable and luxury jewelry, the knowledgeable and helpful staff, and prompt customer service.

A recent review says,“I was beyond impressed with the quality of fine jewelry, including items such as gold coins, high-quality watches, and fine writing instruments. The family business is impressive. Everyone was friendly and knowledgeable. Janet is a wealth of information and excellent towards her customers! Thank you, Janet, for your kindness! I will definitely go back for more gems!”

Another customer writes,“Ask for Abby when you shop here. I acquired the most exquisite, rare, valuable, and cherished chess set from Abby and the team. Abby was very responsive to inquiries and asks and was very reasonable with pricing. I will look to Elite Fine Jewelers every time now - for quality items, friendly correspondence, and reasonable prices. Thanks so much.”

Readers looking for the best Rolex watches for sale Scottsdale has to offer can contact Elite Fine Jewelers at (480) 699-6639 for inquiries.

###

For more information about Elite Fine Jewelers, contact the company here:

Elite Fine Jewelers

Ashley Cohen

480-699-6639

...

809 N Scottsdale Rd, Tempe, AZ 85281

CONTACT: Ashley Cohen