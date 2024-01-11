SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Levi & Korsinsky Notifies Generac Holdings, Inc. (GNRC) Investors Of A Class Action Lawsuit And Upcoming Deadline

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, Jan. 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Levi & Korsinsky, LLP notifies investors in Generac Holdings, Inc. ("Generac" or the "Company") (NYSE: GNRC) of a class action securities lawsuit.



CLASS DEFINITION: The lawsuit seeks to recover losses on behalf of Generac investors who were adversely affected by alleged securities fraud between May 3, 2023 and August 3, 2023. Follow the link below to get more information and be contacted by a member of our team:

CASE DETAILS: The complaint alleges that on August 2, 2023, the Company held its Q2 2023 earnings call. During that call, President and CEO Aaron P. Jagfeld revealed lackluster quarterly results, including a $1 billion sales decrease year-over-year and that residential sales decreased 44%. When explaining that decline, Jagfeld contradicted his May statements discounting macroeconomic trends. He said,“[the Company] underperformed our expectations as a result of the shift in consumer spending patterns,” thus admitting the importance of inflation on consumer spending. Consequently, Jagfeld advised investors,“[t]his weaker than previously expected demand environment is expected to persist in the second half of the year, also contributing to our lower outlooked for residential product sales.” Generac's share price dropped swiftly in the day after the earnings call. On August 1, 2023 shares closed to $153.38; by the close on August 3, 2023 shares plummeted to $110.77.

WHAT'S NEXT? If you suffered a loss in Generac during the relevant time frame, you have until January 22, 2024 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

NO COST TO YOU: If you are a class member, you may be entitled to compensation without payment of any out-of-pocket costs or fees. There is no cost or obligation to participate.

