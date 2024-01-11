Medvirtual's Groundbreaking Approach To Virtual Workforce Reshapes The Future Of Healthcare Staffing

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) LOS ANGELES, Jan. 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MedVirtual , an innovative leader in healthcare staffing, proudly announces the launch of its groundbreaking virtual staffing solutions. MedVirtual's cutting-edge platform is set to redefine the healthcare workforce, offering unparalleled flexibility and efficiency for medical professionals and institutions.



Our advanced platform ensures rapid deployment of skilled personnel, addressing the changing demands of the healthcare industry. Additionally, it offers comprehensive visibility for providers into their virtual assistant's activities, facilitating real-time monitoring and alignment with operational and patient care goals. This approach not only streamlines staffing processes but also assures effective management and high-quality work from virtual teams, allowing healthcare providers to focus on their primary responsibilities.

Heidi Wienckowski , Business Director at MedVirtual , stated, "The quality of our global virtual staffing pool is unmatched in the industry. Our robust training program includes the most comprehensive A/R, AI, and HIPAA compliance courses, ensuring that our staff can swiftly navigate patient portals and stay current with the latest technology trends. MedVirtual is committed to providing physicians with the agility they need to grow their practice at twice the pace and half the cost, and most importantly, empower them to focus on what they do best: patient care."

Key Features and Advantages of MedVirtual's Virtual Staffing Solutions:

Financial Expertise: At MedVirtual, our staff are experts in managing Accounts Receivable, ensuring doctors receive timely and accurate payments. Our VAs go beyond traditional medical billing; they employ efficient techniques for checking patient eligibility and claims processing, crucial for maintaining stable cash flow.

HIPAA Compliance: MedVirtual places a high priority on patient confidentiality. We regularly offer refresher courses to our VAs, keeping them abreast of the latest HIPAA regulations. This training includes real-life scenarios, security risk analysis, and breach response strategies, ensuring that safeguarding Protected Health Information (PHI) becomes second nature to our staff.

AI and Machine Learning: Virtual Assistants are trained in the latest AI and machine learning technologies, ensuring each practice stays at the forefront of innovation. Advanced performance tracking tools help boost productivity and ensure efficiency.

For contact or media inquiries please reach out to Heidi Wienckowski at ... or (818)-213-1686.

About Us:

MedVirtual is a leader in healthcare technology solutions, providing innovative tools and services to empower physicians and medical professionals. With a commitment to staying at the forefront of technological advancements in the medical field, MedVirtual offers comprehensive staffing solutions designed to enhance patient care and grow individual practices.