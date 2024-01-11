Wanda Stevens Reilly Sheds Light On Online Scams In New Book: You Have Been Catfished

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

BELLS, TENNESSEE, UNITED STATES, January 11, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Debut author Wanda Stevens Reilly unveils her work, "You Have Been Catfished," a compelling exploration into the world of online deception and the author's personal journey through a harrowing catfishing experience. The book released on May 26, 2023, is now available on major platforms such as Amazon and Barnes & Noble.In "You Have Been Catfished," Wanda Stevens Reilly, a divorced mother of two sons, courageously recounts her own encounter with a cunning scammer who impersonated a military officer, a common occurrence in the realm of online deception. Five years after falling victim to the scam, Stevens Reilly decided to share her story to raiseawareness and prevent others from succumbing to similar schemes.As a former medical coder with certifications in CPC and COC, Stevens Reilly left her hospital career to pursue insurance in New Hampshire. Three years ago, she embarked on a solo journey to Tennessee, where she rebuilt her life. Currently serving as a key carrier manager and customer experience coordinator at a Marshalls branch, Stevens Reilly is passionate about empowering others to protect their hard-earned money from fraudulent activities.Stevens Reilly's primary objective with "You Have Been Catfished" is to extend a helping hand to those facing similar challenges, urging them to exercise caution and avoid falling prey to online scams. Her firsthand account serves as a cautionary tale, shedding light on the tactics used by scammers and offering practical advice on how to stay vigilant in the digital age.The book is now available for purchase on Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and other leading retailersBook Link:

