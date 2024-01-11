Unity Hospice And Palliative Care Awarded Five-Year General In-Patient Care Contract With UTMB Health

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, January 11, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Unity Hospice and Palliative Care, a leader in providing end-of-life care , announced today that it has entered a five-year agreement with the University of Texas Medical Branch (UTMB) Health. Unity will provide general in-patient (GIP) care for all four hospitals within the Health System: Angleton, Clear Lake, League City, and Galveston Campus Hospitals.

“We are thrilled to provide GIP care for UTMB hospitals, said Doctor Natalie Leriger, Administrator for Unity Hospice and Palliative Care Greater Houston. Our Hospice and Palliative Care Teams are committed to providing exceptional care and support to UTMB patients.

About Unity Hospice and Palliative Care

Unity Hospice and Palliative Care was founded in 1992 to bring premier hospice care to those in need and help patients and families make the final months, weeks, and days comfortable and meaningful. That heart and soul still flows through Unity's family-owned and operated agency. Unity delivers exceptional hospice and palliative care in Illinois, Indiana, Missouri, and Texas.

