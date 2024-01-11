(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Official Logo 2024

Healthcare Art Consulting and Quality Art House Announce Re-Branding with Two Great Companies - One Great Team

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, January 11, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Healthcare Art Consulting and Quality Art House, two great companies – one great team of expert art and signage consultants, are thrilled to announce an upcoming rebranding initiative set to launch in the first quarter of 2024. This exciting development marks a significant milestone in their journey, reflecting a strong commitment to innovation, excellence, and collaboration in their mission to improve healthcare and corporate environments through artwork and visual communications.A New Era for Art ConsultingAs pioneers in providing tailored art and signage solutions, the firm operates under two distinct names: Healthcare Art Consulting for healthcare clients and Quality Art House for corporate clients outside the healthcare industry. The rebranding will encompass the introduction of new, modern logos and a streamlined, user-friendly website, enhancing the brand's visibility and accessibility.Why the Rebrand?In an ever-evolving market, staying ahead means constantly reinventing and improving. This rebranding is not just a change of visuals; it's a reaffirmation Healthcare Art Consulting and Quality Art House's promise to deliver unparalleled service and give clients a streamlined experience. The new brand identity will mirror an ethos of creativity, quality, and client-centric approaches, whether it's enhancing healthcare environments or enriching corporate spaces.What to ExpectHealthcare Art Consulting and Quality Art House's clients and collaborators can look forward to:.Innovative and refreshing logos that represent how their team caters to each client's industry..A revamped website with improved functionality and enriched content, offering an engaging user experience..A seamless transition that upholds their commitment to exceptional service delivery.Stay Tuned“The countdown to the launch has begun, and we are excited to share this journey with you” said the firm's President, Sara Beth Joyner. Over the next few weeks, more updates and sneak peeks of what's to come will be released.“We invite you to join us in this new chapter as we continue to redefine art consulting, enhancing spaces and experiences with the power of art” shared the Sr. Project Manager, Mercedes Burton.About Healthcare Art Consulting & Quality Art HouseHealthcare Art Consulting and Quality Art House specialize in providing artistic solutions for corporate and healthcare systems and facilities nation-wide. Since 2003, the firm's success has been centered on educating and building long-term partnerships with clients.They offer a full spectrum of visual communication products, such as: artwork on paper, canvas, acrylic, metal, and other mediums, custom framing, large scale murals and graphics, wayfinding signage, dimensional lettering, donor recognition signage, digital signage, patient communication boards, and more.Contact Information:Sara Beth Joyner, President214-773-1298......Mercedes Burton, Sr. Project Manager972-730-6622......

