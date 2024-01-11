Advancement Of Blacks In Sports To Host Annual Champions & Legends Weekend May 31-June 2, Unveils All-Star Honorees

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Annual fundraising weekend to celebrate the impact of outstanding individuals' contributions to the advancement of Black athletes, coaches, and sports leaders

BALDWIN, N.Y., UNITED STATES, January 11, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Advancement of Blacks In Sports (ABIS) , the voice of racial equity in sports, will hold its third annual Champions & Legends Fundraising Weekend from May 31 – June 2 at MGM National Harbor Hotel & Casino just outside of Washington D.C. The event aims to recognize and celebrate outstanding individuals who have made significant contributions to the advancement of Blacks in the sports industry.

Funds raised throughout this weekend will support ABIS's mission to increase the representation of Blacks in collegiate and professional sports. Proceeds will directly fund ABIS's programs and initiatives, including its financial coaching program, which ensures that Black student-athletes have the essential skills for financial well-being during and after their college careers.

This year's stellar lineup of honorees includes:

.Hall of Famer Award presented to legendary football figure Ray Lewis.

.Inspiration Award presented to former NBA superstar Carmelo Anthony.

.Eddie Robinson Coaches Award presented to former women's track and field and cross-country coach at The University of Texas at Austin Beverly

Kearney.

.Lifetime Achievement Award presented to philanthropist and wife of Muhammad Ali Yolanda 'Lonnie' Williams.

.Leadership Award presented to legendary sneaker designer and founder of Pensole Lewis College Dr. D'Wayne Edwards.

.John Carlos & Tommie Smith Social Activist Award presented to renowned attorney Ben Crump.

.Ulice Payne Ambassador Award will recognize American businessman, entrepreneur, and philanthropist Paxton Baker.

.Wendell Scott Pioneer Award to be accepted by Warrick Scott, Wendell Scott's grandson.

.Trailblazer Award presented to the 1982 Cheyney University Women's Basketball Team.

Ticket pricing will be announced in the coming weeks. For more information, updates or to reserve a spot, visit /.

ABOUT ABIS

ABIS is a non-profit organization with a mission to boldly advocate for a culture of equity and inclusion that results in the advancement of racial, economic, and social justice for Blacks in sports. Founded by Gary Charles, New York's Godfather of Grassroots Basketball, in September 2020, ABIS partners with notable African Americans and social justice activists and allies. Its members include coaches, administrators, and athletes at all levels of sports, academicians, civil rights attorneys, social justice influencers, diversity, equity, and inclusion allies and advocates. To learn more, visit .

