Expenditure & Projects Efficiency Authority In Saudi Arabia Is Enhancing Transformation Of Government Projects

The authority contributes to infrastructure projects to support government entities.

RIYADH, SAUDI ARABIA, January 11, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The Expenditure and Projects Efficiency Authority has reaffirmed its commitment to helping government agencies plan and implement their projects with efficiency as part of the second edition of the“Previous is Now Different” campaign, launched by EXPRO in collaboration with relevant government entities. Expenditure & Projects Efficiency Authority in Saudi Arabia focuses on enhancing the success of the transformation journey of government projects.Expenditure & Projects Efficiency Authority in Saudi Arabia has significantly contributed to infrastructure projects supporting government entities. It highlights the important role of the“infrastructure project portfolios” in supporting government entities' planning and implementation of their projects with efficiency and high quality.Expenditure & Projects Efficiency Authority in Saudi Arabia works, within its competencies, to plan and develop infrastructure project portfolios in a way that achieves and enhances alignment and coordination between government sectors and relevant beneficiary entities at the national level. Its contributions with success partners from government entities have led to a comprehensive transformation in government projects by enhancing the performance of projects through portfolio management mechanisms and addressing the challenges of existing projects.This results in increased efficiency of capital spending, operating spending, and investment of resources allocated to each project, creating opportunities for private sector participation. It has also contributed to supporting government measures in accelerating the disbursement of dues to contracting companies, which has led to an increase in project efficiency. This has led to an increase in the completion rate of projects to efficiently and sustainably expedite the delivery of their services to citizens and beneficiaries.Each portfolio includes a list of all capital infrastructure projects that are planned and under implementation, classified by priority according to need assessment, criteria for measuring economic and social impact, and strategic alignments. It includes financial and technical data, capital and operational costs, and financing mechanisms.The number of infrastructure project portfolios in government entities reached 42 during the period from 2020 to 2023. These portfolios have contributed to the inventory of government entities' projects, alignment with strategic targets, prioritization of project implementation, and determination of required budgets according to a clear capital plan, resulting in performance enhancement of portfolios. This has led to clarifying the scale of planned projects and maximizing available resource utilization.During the same period, more than 60 workshops were held, and more than 500 specialists in government entities were trained, supporting entities in planning more than 19,000 existing and planned projects within those portfolios.This comes during the " Previous is now different" campaign in its second edition, launched by the Expenditure & Projects Efficiency Authority in cooperation with the relevant government entities, which aims to clarify all the roles and tasks carried out by infrastructure project portfolios in order to achieve the Authority's objectives in increasing the quality and efficiency of government projects, ensuring that they achieve long-term impact, fulfilling the aspirations of citizens in all regions of the Kingdom, and effectively contributing to achieving the goals of Saudi Vision 2030.Learn more at:

