Ayo Imeokparia Assumes Director Role For Commercial Analytics & Operations At KMK Consulting Inc.

- Ayo Imeokparia, Director, Commercial Analytics & OperationsMORRISTOWN, NJ, USA, January 11, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- KMK Consulting Inc. is delighted to announce the appointment of Ayo Imeokparia as Director of Commercial Analytics and Operations. With almost two decades of experience in the life sciences industry, Ayo brings a valuable wealth of knowledge and expertise, especially in patient-level claims data and analytics, to the company.Ayo's role is crucial in providing valuable insights to our clients. With her extensive knowledge of secondary claims data and analytical background, she will play a key role in delivering relevant information. Not only will she contribute to the growth of the business, but she will also build strong and meaningful connections with KMK's clients.Prior to joining KMK, Ayo held significant positions in consulting and analytics vendors, where she honed her expertise in analytics. As a Senior Director of Real-World Evidence at IPM, a leader in artificial intelligence and machine learning technologies, she spearheaded the development and implementation of methodologies for patient-level claims data engagements and advanced analytics.Her focus was on leveraging AI/ML projects to reveal valuable insights and real-world evidence, particularly for early detection of rare and elusive diseases and analysis of treatment patterns. She also played a pivotal role in creating integrated analytical solutions that encompassed social, search, digital, and patient data.“Ayo's extensive knowledge and expertise in Pharma consulting and patient analytics will fortify our capabilities and enhance the value we deliver to our clients," says Jing Yu, Principal of Commercial Analytics & Operations.With a proven track record at industry-leading companies IQVIA, Symphony Health, and EY, Ayo is primed to revolutionize KMK's ability to provide state-of-the-art analytics and operational excellence to their clients and make a remarkable difference in improving patient lives.About KMK Consulting Inc .KMK is a forward-thinking commercial strategy, insights & analytics life science consulting company that's bridging the gap between primary and secondary data to help maximize your brand's success and improve patients' lives. Their Centers of Expertise cover a wide range of services including Commercial Operations & Analytics, Primary Market Research, HEOR/RWE, Pricing & Market Access, and Commercial Strategy, and offer tailor-made solutions with either a project-based delivery model or direct support onsite. KMK is equipped with cutting-edge tech tools to help you manage and analyze all your data sources, like their cloud platform, KMK Vortex, which delivers comprehensive analytics services so that businesses can benefit from powerful insights. KMK's expert teams are small, but mighty - ready to collaborate on solutions that meet the demands of whatever commercial goals you have in mind, negating the need to hire multiple agencies. KMK's comprehensive services give you an agile partner who'll seamlessly execute each step of strategy development and implementation with top-notch quality control.

