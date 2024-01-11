Geoffrey Grammer Endorses U.S. Rep. David Trone For United States Senate

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Geoffrey Grammer, U.S. Army Colonel (Ret.), PsychiatristGAITHERSBURG, MARYLAND, U.S.A., January 11, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Geoffrey Grammer, a 25-year U.S. Army veteran, psychiatrist and Democratic candidate for U.S. Congress in Maryland's 6th district, proudly announces his endorsement of U.S. Representative David Trone for the United States Senate.Since taking office, David Trone has been a tireless advocate for veteran affairs, labor unions, and mental health care. His work in launching the Bipartisan Mental Health and Substance Use Disorder Task Force has brought significant benefits to our communities, addressing core issues that affect our daily lives. He helped introduce and pass legislation decreasing the burden for victims of burn pit exposure so they may be evaluated and treated by the Veterans Administration. U.S. Rep. Trone fought against cuts to VA programs and passed legislation to improve housing benefits for veterans completing their education.“As a U.S. Army colonel (Ret.), 25-year Army veteran, and psychiatrist, and as a Democratic candidate for Maryland's 6th Congressional District, I fully support and endorse David Trone for the United States Senate,” states Dr. Geoffrey Grammer.Furthermore, Grammer says,“As we look towards 2024 and beyond, it's imperative that we have leaders like U.S. Rep. Trone who understand the complexities of our challenges and know the solutions to solve them. His proven track record demonstrates that he is the right choice to represent the state of Maryland in the U.S. Senate.”To learn more about Geoffrey Grammer for U.S. Congress or to connect with Geoffrey's campaign, please visit his website at geoffreygrammer or follow him on X / Twitter .Geoffrey Grammer is a retired member of the United States Army. Use of his military rank, job titles and images in uniform does not imply endorsement by the Department of the Army or the Department of Defense. Use of individuals' names or organizations with which they are affiliated does not imply an endorsement.

