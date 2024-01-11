J&K Lt Gov Reviews Development, Security Scenario In Jammu

(MENAFN- IANS) Jammu, Jan 11, (IANS) Jammu and Kashmir Lt Governor Manoj Sinha on Thursday chaired a meeting with senior officers to discuss various issues concerning development and security in the Jammu division.

"The meeting emphasised the need for a comprehensive strategy for crackdown against drug smugglers, drug hot-spots, and cross-border smuggling," an official statement said.

The Lt Governor also took appraisal of the status of the key infrastructure projects and the steps taken by the district administrations to facilitate industries, saturation of government schemes, implementation of Holistic Agriculture Development Programme, and promotion of tourism.

"He directed the district administrations to ensure saturation of schemes in all border villages and to connect youth of all Panchayats to self-employment and entrepreneurship opportunities," the statement said.

The Lt Governor further instructed the officials to prepare regular outcome reports of Block Diwas, Thana Diwas and other Jan-Abhiyan programmes. Quality disposal of grievances and effective delivery of public services should be the priority of the administration at all levels, he said.

