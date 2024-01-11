Daz Black Announces 23-Date Comedy Tour Across The United States

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) LOS ANGELES, Jan. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Renowned UK-based content creator and comedian, Daz Black, is set to embark on a whirlwind 23-date comedy tour across the United States this summer. With a staggering fan base of over 13 million followers across his socials, Daz has firmly established himself as a leading figure in the world of digital and live entertainment.

Daz Black's 2024 US Tour Dates

Coming off the heels of two immensely successful and sold-out tours in the UK and Australia, Daz is ready to bring his unique brand of humor and infectious energy to American audiences. Known for his razor-sharp wit and relatable comedic style, Daz has garnered widespread acclaim, making him a force to be reckoned with in the entertainment industry.

Produced by industry leading celebrity touring company,

X1 Entertainment , the 23-date tour will span all across major cities in the United States, offering fans the chance to witness Daz's comedic brilliance live on stage. The tour is a testament to Daz's global appeal, with fans from all corners of the world eagerly anticipating the opportunity to see him in person.

"I am super excited to bring my tour to the US. It's been a long time coming and I can't wait to meet the Dazzlers around the country and see what they think!" said Daz.

"Daz is not just a comedian; he's a phenomenon," said Adam Greene, COO of X1 Entertainment. "We are thrilled to be part of this incredible journey and give Daz a platform to connect with his fans in real life, all across the globe."

As Daz continues to captivate audiences worldwide, this tour marks a significant milestone in his career, solidifying his status as a global top-tier entertainer. With a die-hard fan base around the world, the anticipation for the US tour is already reaching a fever pitch.

All tour dates are listed below. Tickets can be purchased at .

7/9 Austin, TX - Cap City Comedy Club

7/10 Dallas, TX - Uptown Theater

7/11 Houston, TX - Cullen Theater

7/16 Detroit, MI - Ridley's Comedy Castle

7/17 Indianapolis, IN - Helium Comedy Club

7/18 Minneapolis, MN - House of Comedy

7/20 Chicago, IL - Copernicus Center

7/21 Cleveland, OH - Stocker Arts Center

7/24 Philadelphia, PA - City Winery

7/25 Pittsburgh, PA - City Winery

7/26 Brooklyn, NY - Roulette

7//28 Washington, D.C. - Lincoln Theater

7/30 Boston, MA - Lynn Auditorium

8/4 Phoenix, AZ - Stand Up Live

8/6 Portland, OR - Alberta Rose Theater

8/7 Seattle, WA - Rialto Theater

8/8 Oakland, CA - BAL Theater

8/9 Las Vegas, NV - The Space

8/10 Los Angeles, CA - Aratani Theater

8/14 Atlanta, GA - Earl Strand Theater

8/15 Fort Lauderdale, FL - Dania Improv

8/16 Charlotte, NC - QC Soundstage

8/18 Kansas City, MO - Gem Theater

About X1 Entertainment

X1 Entertainment is the industry-leading live entertainment touring production and promotion company. Dedicated to providing a platform for the world's top TV stars,

podcasters, and digital creators to connect with their fans around the world, X1 is celebrating their tenth year as the leaders in the industry. X1 has executed tours for over 300 celebrities and has produced over 2000 shows across 10 countries around the world. With a reputation for creating the most unforgettable live experiences, X1 Entertainment remains committed to showcasing the best in comedy, music, and performing arts to fans all over the globe.

