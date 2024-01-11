               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
NBT Empowers 31 Students With Manufacturing Scholarships


1/11/2024 12:46:47 PM

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Goal to Relieve Skilled Labor Shortage on an Industrywide Basis

ELGIN, Ill., Jan. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Nuts, Bolts & Thingamajigs® (NBT) , the Foundation of the Fabricators and Manufacturers Association (FMA), recently granted 31 scholarships totaling $46,500 to students enrolled in manufacturing certificate and degree programs. These awards help defray educational expenses such as tuition fees, books, and other school-related costs for the upcoming semester.

All award winners have strong overall GPAs with high grades in relevant coursework. In as few as six months, some of the scholarship recipients will graduate from their programs and become employed full-time in manufacturing organizations across the U.S.

"We saw a 71% increase in qualified applications over last year's spring semester. It is very encouraging to see this growth in interest, and NBT is extremely proud to support these accomplished students in their pursuit of manufacturing careers," said Ed Dernulc, NBT Foundation Director. "Our sincere belief is that this opportunity will help lay the groundwork for them to become valuable contributors to the ever-evolving metal fabrication industry."

2024 SPRING SCHOLARSHIP RECIPIENTS

  • River Allen , Hiram, Ga.,
    welding at Georgia Trade School
  • Hector
    Anguiano     ,
    Berwyn, Ill., electrical engineering at Triton College
  • Lilly Armstrong
    Baglien     ,
    Osseo, Wis., mechatronics at Chippewa Valley Technical College
  • Daniel
    Athey     , West Chester, Pa., welding technology at Pennsylvania College of Technology
  • Thomas Barker IV,
     Kilgore, Texas, elite combined structural/pipe welding at Arkansas Elite Welding Academy
  • Richard Beckman,
     Shelton, Wash., robotics technology/computer science at South Puget Sound Community College
  • Scott
    Beebe Jr.,     Vancleave, Miss., electrical engineering at Mississippi State University
  • Dylan
    Berguson,     Jersey Shore, Pa., welding and fabrication engineering technology at Pennsylvania College of Technology
  • Brenton Bilyeu, Golden City, Mo., precision machining technology at State Technical College of Missouri
  • Luke
    Blandford,     Roanoke, Va., mechanical engineering at University of Tennessee, Knoxville
  • Ethan
    Brumberger,     The Woodlands, Texas, mechanical engineering at Texas A&M University
  • Carter
    Cygan,     Spring Hill, Kan., mechanical engineering at Kansas State University
  • Tyler
    Dubien,     York, Pa., welding and fabrication engineering technology at Pennsylvania College of Technology
  • Elizabeth Greene,
     USAF Academy, Colo., electrical engineering at University of Colorado, Colorado Springs
  • Andrew Hall,
     Lakewood, Ohio, industrial welding technology at Cuyahoga Community College
  • Chad Holt,
     Elmwood Park, Ill., automation, robotics, mechatronics at College of Lake County
  • Tyler
    Kleinsasser,     Silverdale, Wash., industrial engineering at South Dakota School of Mines and Technology
  • Cierra Miller, Dover, Pa., welding and fabrication engineering technology at Pennsylvania College of Technology
  • Timothy
    Montes,     Deltona, Fla., mechanical engineering at University of Central Florida
  • Angelica
    Niemerg,     Arlington Heights, Ill., welding technology at Harper College
  • Kyle Paris,
     Littleton, Colo., mechanical engineering/computer science at University of Colorado, Boulder
  • Alec Rees,
     Centerport, N.Y., manufacturing engineering technology/metal fabrication technology at Pennsylvania College of Technology
  • Daniel Robinson,
     Stone Mountain, Ga., mechanical engineering at University of Georgia
  • Brenten Rodgers, Floyds Knobs, Ind., design engineering Technology at Trine University
  • Harshin Sanam, Houston, Texas, mechanical engineering at University of Texas at Austin
  • Aarya Shah, O'Fallon, Mo., mechanical engineering at Texas A&M University
  • Athena Shier,
     Columbia, S.C., mechanical engineering at University of South Carolina
  • Ziv Shusterman, Sea Cliff, N.Y., mechanical engineering at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute
  • Jack Stump,
     York, Pa., machine tool technology at Pennsylvania College of Technology
  • Anna
    Tran,     Lansing, Mich., manufacturing systems engineering at Kettering University
  • Kiyan Yacoob, Flower Mound, Texas, mechanical engineering at Purdue University

The application for fall 2024 scholarships is now open through March 31. For more information, visit nbtfoundation/scholarships.

About NBT and FMA

Through its manufacturing camp and scholarship programs, Nuts, Bolts & Thingamajigs® (NBT) is inspiring the next generation of manufacturers, inventors, and entrepreneurs.

NBT is the foundation of the Fabricators and Manufacturers Association (FMA). Founded in 1970, FMA is the leading educational association for the metal processing, forming, and fabricating industry.

CONTACT: Cindy Day,
[email protected]

SOURCE Fabricators & Manufacturers Association, Int'l (FMA)

