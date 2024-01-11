NBT Empowers 31 Students With Manufacturing Scholarships

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Goal to Relieve Skilled Labor Shortage on an Industrywide Basis

ELGIN, Ill., Jan. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Nuts, Bolts & Thingamajigs® (NBT) , the Foundation of the Fabricators and Manufacturers Association (FMA), recently granted 31 scholarships totaling $46,500 to students enrolled in manufacturing certificate and degree programs. These awards help defray educational expenses such as tuition fees, books, and other school-related costs for the upcoming semester.

All award winners have strong overall GPAs with high grades in relevant coursework. In as few as six months, some of the scholarship recipients will graduate from their programs and become employed full-time in manufacturing organizations across the U.S.

In as few as six months, some of the scholarship recipients will graduate and become employed full-time in manufacturing

"We saw a 71% increase in qualified applications over last year's spring semester. It is very encouraging to see this growth in interest, and NBT is extremely proud to support these accomplished students in their pursuit of manufacturing careers," said Ed Dernulc, NBT Foundation Director. "Our sincere belief is that this opportunity will help lay the groundwork for them to become valuable contributors to the ever-evolving metal fabrication industry."

River Allen , Hiram, Ga.,

welding at Georgia Trade School



Hector

Anguiano ,

Berwyn, Ill., electrical engineering at Triton College



Lilly Armstrong

Baglien ,

Osseo, Wis., mechatronics at Chippewa Valley Technical College



Daniel

Athey , West Chester, Pa., welding technology at Pennsylvania College of Technology



Thomas Barker IV,

Kilgore, Texas, elite combined structural/pipe welding at Arkansas Elite Welding Academy



Richard Beckman,

Shelton, Wash., robotics technology/computer science at South Puget Sound Community College



Scott

Beebe Jr., Vancleave, Miss., electrical engineering at Mississippi State University



Dylan

Berguson, Jersey Shore, Pa., welding and fabrication engineering technology at Pennsylvania College of Technology



Brenton Bilyeu, Golden City, Mo., precision machining technology at State Technical College of Missouri



Luke

Blandford, Roanoke, Va., mechanical engineering at University of Tennessee, Knoxville



Ethan

Brumberger, The Woodlands, Texas, mechanical engineering at Texas A&M University



Carter

Cygan, Spring Hill, Kan., mechanical engineering at Kansas State University

Tyler

Dubien, York, Pa., welding and fabrication engineering technology at Pennsylvania College of Technology



Elizabeth Greene,

USAF Academy, Colo., electrical engineering at University of Colorado, Colorado Springs

Andrew Hall,

Lakewood, Ohio, industrial welding technology at Cuyahoga Community College



Chad Holt,

Elmwood Park, Ill., automation, robotics, mechatronics at College of Lake County



Tyler

Kleinsasser, Silverdale, Wash., industrial engineering at South Dakota School of Mines and Technology



Cierra Miller, Dover, Pa., welding and fabrication engineering technology at Pennsylvania College of Technology



Timothy

Montes, Deltona, Fla., mechanical engineering at University of Central Florida



Angelica

Niemerg, Arlington Heights, Ill., welding technology at Harper College



Kyle Paris,

Littleton, Colo., mechanical engineering/computer science at University of Colorado, Boulder

Alec Rees,

Centerport, N.Y., manufacturing engineering technology/metal fabrication technology at Pennsylvania College of Technology



Daniel Robinson,

Stone Mountain, Ga., mechanical engineering at University of Georgia

Brenten Rodgers, Floyds Knobs, Ind., design engineering Technology at Trine University



Harshin Sanam, Houston, Texas, mechanical engineering at University of Texas at Austin



Aarya Shah, O'Fallon, Mo., mechanical engineering at Texas A&M University



Athena Shier,

Columbia, S.C., mechanical engineering at University of South Carolina



Ziv Shusterman, Sea Cliff, N.Y., mechanical engineering at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute



Jack Stump,

York, Pa., machine tool technology at Pennsylvania College of Technology



Anna

Tran, Lansing, Mich., manufacturing systems engineering at Kettering University

Kiyan Yacoob, Flower Mound, Texas, mechanical engineering at Purdue University



The application for fall 2024 scholarships is now open through March 31. For more information, visit nbtfoundation/scholarships.

About NBT and FMA

Through its manufacturing camp and scholarship programs, Nuts, Bolts & Thingamajigs® (NBT) is inspiring the next generation of manufacturers, inventors, and entrepreneurs.

NBT is the foundation of the Fabricators and Manufacturers Association (FMA). Founded in 1970, FMA is the leading educational association for the metal processing, forming, and fabricating industry.

