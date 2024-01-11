NBT Empowers 31 Students With Manufacturing Scholarships

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Goal to Relieve Skilled Labor Shortage on an Industrywide Basis
ELGIN, Ill., Jan. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Nuts, Bolts & Thingamajigs® (NBT) , the Foundation of the Fabricators and Manufacturers Association (FMA), recently granted 31 scholarships totaling $46,500 to students enrolled in manufacturing certificate and degree programs. These awards help defray educational expenses such as tuition fees, books, and other school-related costs for the upcoming semester.
All award winners have strong overall GPAs with high grades in relevant coursework. In as few as six months, some of the scholarship recipients will graduate from their programs and become employed full-time in manufacturing organizations across the U.S.
In as few as six months, some of the scholarship recipients will graduate and become employed full-time in manufacturing
"We saw a 71% increase in qualified applications over last year's spring semester. It is very encouraging to see this growth in interest, and NBT is extremely proud to support these accomplished students in their pursuit of manufacturing careers," said Ed Dernulc, NBT Foundation Director. "Our sincere belief is that this opportunity will help lay the groundwork for them to become valuable contributors to the ever-evolving metal fabrication industry."
2024 SPRING SCHOLARSHIP RECIPIENTS
River Allen , Hiram, Ga.,
welding at Georgia Trade School
Hector
Anguiano ,
Berwyn, Ill., electrical engineering at Triton College
Lilly Armstrong
Baglien ,
Osseo, Wis., mechatronics at Chippewa Valley Technical College
Daniel
Athey , West Chester, Pa., welding technology at Pennsylvania College of Technology
Thomas Barker IV,
Kilgore, Texas, elite combined structural/pipe welding at Arkansas Elite Welding Academy
Richard Beckman,
Shelton, Wash., robotics technology/computer science at South Puget Sound Community College
Scott
Beebe Jr., Vancleave, Miss., electrical engineering at Mississippi State University
Dylan
Berguson, Jersey Shore, Pa., welding and fabrication engineering technology at Pennsylvania College of Technology
Brenton Bilyeu, Golden City, Mo., precision machining technology at State Technical College of Missouri
Luke
Blandford, Roanoke, Va., mechanical engineering at University of Tennessee, Knoxville
Ethan
Brumberger, The Woodlands, Texas, mechanical engineering at Texas A&M University
Carter
Cygan, Spring Hill, Kan., mechanical engineering at Kansas State University Tyler
Dubien, York, Pa., welding and fabrication engineering technology at Pennsylvania College of Technology
Elizabeth Greene,
USAF Academy, Colo., electrical engineering at University of Colorado, Colorado Springs Andrew Hall,
Lakewood, Ohio, industrial welding technology at Cuyahoga Community College
Chad Holt,
Elmwood Park, Ill., automation, robotics, mechatronics at College of Lake County
Tyler
Kleinsasser, Silverdale, Wash., industrial engineering at South Dakota School of Mines and Technology
Cierra Miller, Dover, Pa., welding and fabrication engineering technology at Pennsylvania College of Technology
Timothy
Montes, Deltona, Fla., mechanical engineering at University of Central Florida
Angelica
Niemerg, Arlington Heights, Ill., welding technology at Harper College
Kyle Paris,
Littleton, Colo., mechanical engineering/computer science at University of Colorado, Boulder Alec Rees,
Centerport, N.Y., manufacturing engineering technology/metal fabrication technology at Pennsylvania College of Technology
Daniel Robinson,
Stone Mountain, Ga., mechanical engineering at University of Georgia Brenten Rodgers, Floyds Knobs, Ind., design engineering Technology at Trine University
Harshin Sanam, Houston, Texas, mechanical engineering at University of Texas at Austin
Aarya Shah, O'Fallon, Mo., mechanical engineering at Texas A&M University
Athena Shier,
Columbia, S.C., mechanical engineering at University of South Carolina
Ziv Shusterman, Sea Cliff, N.Y., mechanical engineering at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute
Jack Stump,
York, Pa., machine tool technology at Pennsylvania College of Technology
Anna
Tran, Lansing, Mich., manufacturing systems engineering at Kettering University
Kiyan Yacoob, Flower Mound, Texas, mechanical engineering at Purdue University
The application for fall 2024 scholarships is now open through March 31. For more information, visit nbtfoundation/scholarships.
About NBT and FMA
Through its manufacturing camp and scholarship programs, Nuts, Bolts & Thingamajigs® (NBT) is inspiring the next generation of manufacturers, inventors, and entrepreneurs.
NBT is the foundation of the Fabricators and Manufacturers Association (FMA). Founded in 1970, FMA is the leading educational association for the metal processing, forming, and fabricating industry.
