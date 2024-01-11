Vaginitis Therapeutics Global Market Landscape Analysis 2023-2030: New Treatment Avenues And Key Company Innovations Propel The Industry

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Jan. 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Vaginitis Therapeutics Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis, 2023-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.

The global vaginitis therapeutics market is expected to reach USD 6 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 8.3% from 2023 to 2030. Supportive initiatives by government and non-government agencies to increase awareness level among women is driving the demand for vaginitis drugs. Increased consumption of alcohol is also estimated to fuel the adoption of these drugs. Around 5.3 million women in the U.S. are at risk related to health and general well-being.

Furthermore, rising R&D activities for vaginitis therapeutics is anticipated to accelerate the market growth. National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID)-funded research has discovered various important data about yeast generative behavior, which could result in new way of treatment for yeast infections. In addition, introduction of new drugs by key companies is expected to propel the market growth. For instance, in September 2017, Symbiomix Therapeutics received FDA approval for Solosec (secnidazole) for the treatment of bacterial vaginosis.

Vaginitis Therapeutics Market Report Highlights

Anti-bacterial segment led the market for vaginitis therapeutics with a revenue share of 37.9% in 2022 owing to the availability of a wide product range and higher number of cases of bacterial vaginosis disease

Hormone is expected to witness lucrative growth with a CAGR of 8.4% over the forecast period due to the presence of pipeline products and rising adoption of products

The prescription segment led the market with the largest revenue share of 51.2% in 2022, owing to the higher efficacy and safety of prescribed drugs and availability of a wide range of drugs for severe and recurring vaginitis

Over the counter segment is expected to expand at a CAGR of 8.7% in the coming years due to increasing number of FDA approvals for the treatment of mild vaginitis

North America dominated the market with a revenue share of 38.3% in 2022, in terms of revenue, owing to of high-quality healthcare services and increasing cases of vaginitis Asia Pacific is estimated to witness the fastest growth, with a CAGR of around 9.5% over the forecast period. This growth is attributed to favorable government initiatives and rising disposable income along with the presence of a large target population base. Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 75 Forecast Period 2022-2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $3.2 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $6 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 8.3% Regions Covered Global

