The Orlando Magic And Verizon Announce Partnership Extension With Total By Verizon

ORLANDO, FL, UNITED STATES, January 11, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The Orlando Magic announced today the extension of its partnership with Verizon as the official and exclusive wireless telecommunications and 5G partner for the team. This multiyear partnership now integrates Total by Verizon , the new prepaid wireless brand running on America's most reliable 5G network*. The partnership marks Total by Verizon's first official team sponsorship, as the brand looks to expand in Orlando and the surrounding areas.

"The Orlando Magic are thrilled to continue its partnership with Verizon and introduce Total by Verizon. Keeping the incredible network of Verizon in our global partnership family was very important to us," said Sr. Vice President of Global Partnerships J.T. McWalters. "As the Magic look to continue innovating and offering fans the most legendary experiences, Verizon continues to play a large part in what we can accomplish from a technology perspective. We look forward to working together to bring a heightened connected experience to our fans when they're in the Kia Center.”

A fast-growing retail brand opening new locations in urban markets across America, with Orlando being the latest expansion market, Total by Verizon features a broad lineup of devices, generous benefits and no-contract service plans for both single-line accounts and families for as low as $25 a line per month for unlimited 5G data. Perks on select plans include unlimited calling to five countries of your choice, Disney+, access to 5G Ultra Wideband, and generous hotspot allocations.

Several fan engagement opportunities are made possible by Verizon's 5G connectivity within the Magic's Kia Center. Total by Verizon will continue to enhance the fan experience in multiple ways:

●Highlighting a new in-game technology that allows fans to display photos and videos on the center-hung videoboard and on TVs throughout the arena.

●Providing technology that allows fans the opportunity to stream video directly from their phone to the center-hung. Not only fans attending Magic games can participate, fans watching on NBA League Pass will also have the ability to submit or stream from wherever they are watching.

●The partnership will also include in-arena signage during all Magic home games and other brand integration.

Total by Verizon will also be the presenting sponsor of the Magic mobile app. Other partnership highlights include integration on the Magic's social media platforms with player content pieces including the Mic'd Up series with sound from players mic'd up in-game. In addition, as part of the Magic's 35th anniversary season celebration, Total by Verizon will be featured on the Magic Evolution series featuring conversations between Magic legends and current players.

“The Magic is all about heart and hustle, and that's exactly who our brand was created for – the hard workers who go the extra mile in everything they do to win,” said Angie Klein, President of the Verizon Value organization.“We're committed to Orlando and ready to meet its value conscious consumers where they are with the savings they need at our new exclusive store locations throughout the city.”

Verizon technology is currently integrated into the AdventHealth Training Center. The 130,000-square-foot facility is the practice and training home to the Orlando Magic with Verizon continuing to cover all of its wireless telecommunication needs. The new downtown, state-of-the-art training center for the Magic team is also a destination sports medicine center to Central Florida.

About Total by Verizon

Total by Verizon provides quality no-contract wireless solutions to value-conscious consumers and is part of the Verizon Value portfolio of prepaid brands, which includes Straight Talk, Visible, Tracfone, Simple Mobile, SafeLink, Walmart Family Mobile, and Verizon Prepaid. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE, Nasdaq: VZ) is one of the world's leading providers of technology, communications, information and entertainment products and services.

About the Orlando Magic

Orlando's NBA franchise since 1989, the Magic's mission is to be world champions on and off the court, delivering legendary moments every step of the way. Under the DeVos family's ownership, the Magic have seen great success in a relatively short history, winning six division championships (1995, 1996, 2008, 2009, 2010, 2019) with seven 50-plus win seasons and capturing the Eastern Conference title in 1995 and 2009. Off the court, on an annual basis, the Orlando Magic gives more than $2 million to the local community by way of sponsorships of events, donated tickets, autographed merchandise and grants. Orlando Magic community relations programs impact an estimated 100,000 kids each year, while a Magic staff-wide initiative provides more than 7,000 volunteer hours annually. In addition, the Orlando Magic Youth Foundation (OMYF) which serves at-risk youth, has distributed more than $29 million to local nonprofit community organizations over the last 34 years. The Magic's other entities include the team's NBA G League affiliate, the Osceola Magic, 2021 G League champions; the Orlando Solar Bears of the ECHL, which serves as the affiliate to the NHL's Tampa Bay Lightning; and Magic Gaming of the NBA 2K League. The Magic play their home games at the award-winning Kia Center – voted by fans no. 1 in the NBA for game experience; honored with TheStadiumBusiness Awards' Customer Experience Award; named SportsBusiness Journal's Sports Facility of the Year; and awarded the Venue Excellence Award (VEA) by the International Association of Venue Managers. For ticket information, visit OrlandoMagic or call 407-89-MAGIC.

*Most reliable 5G network based on more first place rankings in RootMetrics' 5G data reliability assessments of 125 metro markets conducted in 1H 2022. Tested with best commercially available smartphones on three national mobile networks across all available network types. Your experiences may vary. RootMetrics rankings are not an endorsement of Verizon.

