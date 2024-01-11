Mesothelioma Options Help Center Of Washington - The Steinberg Law Group - Mesothelioma & Asbestos Lung Cancer Attorneys

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

The Steinberg Law Group has decades of proven experience and the resources to help victims of asbestos exposure and their families obtain the financial compensation they deserve.

Mesothelioma Options Help Center of Washington - The Steinberg Law Group

Our Mesothelioma Options Help Center of Washington is dedicated to providing top quality legal and medical assistance to those stricken with mesothelioma or asbestos-related lung cancer. The Steinberg Law Group has decades of experience in handling mesothelioma and other asbestos-related cases. With offices in New York, California and Texas, The Steinberg Law Group has a national footprint that helps win the best possible financial compensation for clients. Typically, asbestos exposure will have occurred sometime between the 1950s and the 1980s. Some of the most prevalent trades that encountered large quantities of asbestos include: power plant workers, maritime workers, industrial workers, plumbers, pipefitters, electricians, mechanics, machinists, miners, railroad workers and construction workers, to name a few. Since the latency period for mesothelioma patients is from 10 to 50 years, most people diagnosed with mesothelioma or asbestos-related lung cancer in 2024 were exposed decades ago.Washington contains over 30 known asbestos deposits and mines, which helps explain why the state ranks in the top 10 when it comes to asbestos-related deaths. Residents of the state who worked in the shipyards, paper and steel mills, oil refineries and power generation industry are at an elevated risk of developing mesothelioma or asbestos-related lung cancer.Jobsites, locations and companies with known asbestos exposure in Washington include, but are not limited to, St. Peter's Hospital, Broadway Manor, Dabney Mack, Grays Harbor Vocational & Science Building, Grays Harbor Mill, Area 11 Elementary School, Auburn High School, Evergreen Heights Elementary School, Bellevue Business Center, Bellevue Junior High School, Bellingham Girls School, Seattle Junior College, Sisters of St. Joseph Hospital, Talbott Shipyard, Western Washington College of Education, Western Washington State College, Whatcom Middle School, Burnett Jewelry Store, Central Kitsap Fire & Rescue 6-4, Harrison Memorial Hospital, Mannette Theatre, James River Paper Mill, Kraft Bleach Plant, Centralia Power Plant, Centralia Steam Plant, Wacoal Power Plant, Green Hill School, Kent Junior High School, Meridian Elementary School, Springbrook Elementary School, Maywood Elementary School, Maywood High School, Maywood Junior High School, Hoquiam High School, Hanford Nuclear Facility, Emerson Elementary School, Everett General Hospital, Everett Yacht Club, Providence Everett Medical Center, Central Washington College of Education, Central Washington State College, Central Washington University, Ellensburg Junior High School, Long Bell Powerhouse, Robert Gray Elementary School, Lakeland Village State Hospital, State of Washington Custodial School, Evergreen State College, Olympia Christian School, Washington State Capitol, Orchard Point, Washington State University, Honeydew Elementary School, Kadlec Hospital, Burien Pubic Library, Cleveland High School, Dearborn Park School, Duwamish Shipyard, Firecrest Mental Hospital, Fluor Extraction Plant, Forest Ridge Academy, Gowman Hotel, Harborview Hospital, Rainier Avenue Pumping Station, Puget Sound Bridge & Dredge Shipyard, Pier 66, Norkirk Elementary School, Marco Shipyard, Luke School, Lincoln High School, Lake Washington Shipyards, Lake Hills Sewage Treatment Plant, John Muir Elementary School, Rivkins Jewelers, Roosevelt Hotel, Seattle Pacific College, Seattle Shipyard, Seattle Tacoma Airport, Shore Line Junior High School, Shoreline Community College, Swanson River Field, Swedish Hospital Medical Center, University of Alaska, University of Washington, Washington Plaza Hotel, Woodway Senior High School, Chinook Hotel, Wenatchee High School, Washington State Penitentiary, Whitman College, Spokane Industrial Park, Vancouver Shipyard, Blair Waterway Terminal, Laraby Water Terminal, Seaborne Shipyards, Sea-Tac Shipyards, Pierce County Courthouse, Pierce County Hospital, Stewart Middle School, Tacoma Community College, Tacoma General Hospital, Tacoma Shipyard, Saltars Point Elementary School, Western Washington Hospital For The Insane, North Central High School, Holy Family Hospital, Gonzaga University, Sacred Heart Hospital, Spokane Airport, Fort Flagler, Fort Casey, Anderson Middleton Lumber Company, Harbor Plywood Corporation, Pacific Heating Company, Wilson Brothers and Company, Grays Harbor Railway and Light Company, Allied Chemical & Dye Corporation, Bechtel Corporation, Collier Carbon & Chemical Company, E.K. Wood Lumber Company, Fisher Packing Company, Morrison Mill Company, Puget Sound Refining Company, Northwest Petrochemical, Puget Sound Works, Shell Oil Company, Snelson-Anvil, Inc., Tecnal Corporation, Texas Company, Texaco, Inc., Tesoro West Coast, Northern Pacific Railway Company, Boeing Aircraft Company, Austin Receiving, Mutual Materials Company, Armstrong Contracting & Supply Corporation, Atlantic Richfield Company (ARCO), Bloedel Donovan Lumber Company, Brooks Lumber Company, Brower Company, Columbia Cement, Larson Lumber Company, Puget Sound Pulp and Timber Company, Puget Sound Traction Light and Power Company, Whatcom City Railway and Light Company, Whatcom Falls Milling Company, Brand Insulations, Inc., Bremerton Electric Company, Bremerton, Charleston Light and Fuel Company, Lents, Inc., Pacific Telephone & Telegraph, Crown Columbia Paper Company, Crown Willamette Paper Company, Crown Zellerbach Corporation, Georgia Pacific Corporation, Eastern Railway and Lumber Company, National Bank of Commerce, Northern Pacific Railroad Company, Pacific Power & Light Company, Pacificorp, Weyerhaeuser Hardwoods Company, Weyerhaeuser Lumber Company, Weyerhaeuser Timber Company, Weyerhaeuser Paper Company, Carnation Milk Products Company, Pacific Coast Condensed Milk Company, Washington Oregon Corporation, Harvey Aluminum, Carn Industries, Liquid Air, Inc., Church Grape Juice Company, Welch Grape Juice Company, Phillips Pacific Chemical, Cal-Spray, Chevron Chemical, Lakeside Sand & Gravel, Eureka Cedar Lumber and Shingle Company, Grays Harbor Pulp & Paper Company, Habor Plywood Corporation, Hoquiam Plywood Company, Inc., ITT Rayonier, Inc., North Western Lumber Company, Pease & Sons, Polson Logging Company, Valley Inland Pacific Company, Rainier Paper, Blaw Knox Company, Bumstead-Woolford Company, E.I. Du Pont De Nemours and Company, Martin-Marietta Corporation, Pittsburgh and Midway Coal Mining Company, BP Oil Company, ConocoPhillips Company, Intalco Alumnium Company, Socony Mobil Oil Company, Mobil Chemical, Coast Ice and Cold Storage Company, Everett Flour Mill Company, Everett Pulp & Paper Company, Everett Railway and Electric Company, Everett Railway Light and Water Company, Kimberly-Clark Corporation, Litwin Corporation, Lowell Paper Company, Meyerhouse Timber Company, National Pole and Treating Company, Parker Lumber and Box Company, Scott Paper Company, Simpson Lee Paper, Soundview Pulp Company, Walton Lumber Company, Weidauer and Lansdown, Columbia Aluminum, Beacon Corporation, Long Bell Lumber Company, Longview Fibre Company, M&M Plywood Corporation, North Pacific Paper Corporation, Reynolds Metals Company, American Potato Company, Pronto Foods, Inc., Terminal Ice & Cold Storage, U & I, Inc., Utah-Idaho Sugar Company, Northwest Agricultural Products, Inc., Casco Company, Continental Can Company, Inc., Georgia Pacific Paper Company, Olympia Brewing Company, Washington Public Service Company, Washington Veneer Company, Northern Pacific Railway Company, Tidewater Shaver Asphalt Company, Tidewater Terminal Company, Daishowa America, Nippon Paper Industries, Olympic Forest Products Company, Parrafine Company, Fibre Board Products, National Paper Products, Port Townsend Paper Company, AC&S, Inc., Defense Plant Corporation, E. J. Bartells Company, K. J. Barnett, Inc., Owens-Corning Fiberglass Corporation, Pacific Car and Foundry Company, Burns & Roe, Inc., General Electric Company, Rockwell International, Acme Linen Supply, Aircraft Plywood Corporation, Albers Brothers Milling Company, American Linen Supply Company, Alaskan Copper Works, Automatic Sprinkler Corporation of America, Becksmith & Kuffel, Belknap Glass Company, Bethlehem Steel Shipbuilding, Boatyard, Inc., Boeing Company, Brower Company, California, Inc., California Ink Company, Centennial Mill Company, Chemco, Inc., Chemithon Corporation, Chevron Asphalt Company, Claussen Brewing Company, Clough Lumber Company, Columbia and Puget Sound Railway Company, Container Corporation of America, Crim, Inc., Denny Renton Clay and Coal Company, Diamond Ice and Storage Company, E.M. Jorgensen, E.T. Sampson & Company, Eastern Cold Storage, Exxon, Fiberglass Engineering & Supply Company, Fisher Flouring Mills, Inc., Glen Merritt Company, Great Northern Railway Company, H. C. Smith Construction, Rhone Poulenc Basic Chemicals, Inc., Rath Packing Company, Ralph Company, Inc., Rainier Heat and Power Company, Puget Sound Tug & Barge, PSF Industries, Inc., Pacific Iron & Metal Company, Pacific Brotherhood Investment Company, Olympic Steamship Company, Inc., Olympic Calpet Refining Company, Northwest Steel Company, Northwest Pacific Railway Company, New England Fish Company, Mutual Light and Heat Company, Monsanto Chemical Company, Metropolitan Investment Company, Lockheed Shipbuilding, Liquid Carbonic Corporation, Lake Union Drydock Company, L.G. Massart Company, Kodiak Alaska, Kennecott Copper Corporation, Kaiser Cement, Kaiser Aluminum & Chemical Corporation, J. W. Nickle, J. F. Duthie Company, Insulation Services, Inc., Ideal Cement Company, Hydraulic Supply Manufacturing Company, Hooker Chemical, Henshaw Bulkley and Company, S. E. Brown and Company, Saint Helens Pulp & Paper Company, Sears Roebuck and Company, Seattle Tacoma Power Company, Seattle Brewing and Malting Company, Seattle Cedar Lumber Manufacturing Company, Seattle Electric Company, Seattle Gas Company, Seattle Steam Corporation, Seattle Terminal Company, Shell Company of California, Sick's Rainier Brewing Company, Spear & Burke Oil Company, Standard Furniture Company, Sundfelt Equipment Company, Supply Laundry Company, Texaco Oil, Times Investment Company, Todd Drydock & Coast Company, Todd Pacific Shipyards, Inc., Troy Cascade Laundry Company, Unicor, Inc., Uniflite, Inc., Union Oil Company of California, United Airlines, V. S. Jenkins Company, Washington Railroad & Navigation Company, Wheeler Osgood Company, Weber Chevrolet Company, Pacific Power and Light Company, Granger Clay Products, Aluminum Company of America (ALCOA), Bridgeport Land Company, Kaweckt Chemical Company, Shephard Fruit Products Company, Sparks Ready Pak, Inc., Wells & Wade Fruit Company, Boise Cascade Corporation, Cascade Kraft Corporation, Libby, McNeill & Libby, Inc., Northwestern Gas and Electric Company, Terminal Ice & Cold Storage, Phillips 66, Buffalo Electric Chemical, California Packing Corporation, CCC Boring Company, Ford Machinery and Chemical Company, Fort Vancouver Plywood, Johnny Ray Boiler Company, Kaiser Aluminum & Chemical, Mackall Paine Veneer Company, United States Spruce Production Corporation, Vancouver Light and Power Company, Ace Furnace & Steel Company, American Smelting & Refining, Atlas Foundry & Machine Company, Columbia Breweries, Inc., E. T. Dupont Powder Company, Heidelberg Brewing Company, Hooker Electrochemical Company, Independent Insulating, Inc., Klug & Smith Company, Saint Regis Paper Company, Lipsee Company, Sound Oil Company, Snoqualmie Falls Power Company, Simpson Tacoma Kraft Company, Seattle-Tacoma Shipbuilding Company, Reichold Chemical, Pioneer Chlor Alkali Company, Philadelphia Quartz Company, Pennwalt Chemical, Pennsylvania Salt Manufacturing Company, Pennsalt Chemicals Corporation, Penn Salt Company of Washington, Northwestern Improvement Company, Northwest Chair Company, National Realty Company, Martinac Shipbuilding Corporation, Sound Refining, Inc., St. Paul and Tacoma Lumber Company, St. Regis Kraft Company, Tacoma Boatbuilding Company, Tacoma Asbestos, Dow Chemical, Tacoma Electro Chemical Company, Tacoma Gas and Fuel Company, Tacoma Railway and Paper Company, Tacoma Smelting Company, Tide Bay Steel Company, Union Lumber Company, United States Gypsum Company, William Gardner and Company, Carnation Company, Independent Food Processors, Yakima City Creamery, Fibreboard Products Company, Fleischmann Company, Sonoco Products Company, Armour and Company, B Schade Brewing Company, Black Carbon Coal Company, Bumstead & Woolford, Fiberglass Engineering & Supply Company, Northwest Building Materials Company, Linde Air Products Company, Kerley Chemical Company, Inc., Jas Smyth Plumbing and Heating Company, Insulation, Inc., Inland Empire Paper Company, Asbestos-Talc Products of Washington, Inc., Potlach Forest, Inc., Spokane Compressor Company, Union Carbide Corporation, Waldorf-Hoerner, Warken Little.& Lund, and the Washington Water Power Company.Washington state military sites with known asbestos exposure include, but are not limited to, Bremerton Naval Shipyard, Puget Sound Naval Shipyard, U.S. Naval Submarine Base – Bremerton, Fort Lewis (Joint Base Lewis-McChord), Naval Station Everett, Paine Air Force Base, Larson Air Force Base, U.S. Naval Supply Depot – Velox and Fairchild Air Force Base.For the best possible medical treatment for mesothelioma and asbestos-related lung cancer, call (888) 891-2200 so a member of the Mesothelioma Options Help Center of Illinois can determine which hospital/doctor in our network is most convenient for you.States with the highest incidence of mesothelioma include Oregon, Washington, Louisiana, Minnesota, North Dakota, Michigan, Illinois, Virginia, West Virginia, Ohio, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Maryland, Massachusetts, Maine and Connecticut. For more information about mesothelioma and asbestos-related lung cancer, call (888) 891-2200 or visit now.

