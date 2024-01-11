NAVISTAR DEFENSE APPOINTS MICHAEL GRAY CHIEF GROWTH OFFICER

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) MADISON HEIGHTS, MICHIGAN, UNITED STATES, January 11, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Navistar Defense, LLC (Navistar Defense) announced today that Michael Gray has been promoted to the position of Chief Growth Officer (CGO), effective immediately. In this role, Gray will continue to manage the comprehensive growth strategy, as well as identify and pursue new business opportunities, including partnerships, acquisitions, and market expansion. Gray will continue to manage the Government Affairs, Marketing, and Business Development organizations.



"I am excited to have Mike's talent and extensive company growth experience in the government contract industry for the Navistar Defense team," said Ted Wright, Navistar Defense chief executive officer. "His proven track record will be invaluable as we continue our growth in our traditional tactical wheeled vehicle market, as well as in contract manufacturing and battlefield systems."



Gray has been with Navistar Defense for more than three years. Since he joined, he has worked on several cornerstone programs for the company in the U.S. Army Tank Automotive and Armaments Command (TACOM), international tactical vehicle, and commercial manufacturing communities. These include Common Tactical Truck (CTT), Medium Tactical Truck (MTT), Water Bison, Tactical Fuel Distribution Systems (TFDS), and Joint Light Tactical Vehicle (JLTV) Trailer Contract Manufacturing.



Before joining Navistar Defense, Gray served as the Senior Director and Account Manager for SAIC in the Detroit Arsenal Portfolio. There, he worked on several cornerstone programs such as Future Combat Systems, (FCS), Mine Resistant Ambush Protected (MRAP) Joint Logistics Integrator, the TACOM Strategic Service Solutions family of contracts, and the Tank Automotive Research, Development and Engineering Center's (TARDEC) Next Generation Combat Vehicle – Prototype contract under the Defense Automotive Technologies Consortium - Other Transaction Authority vehicle. Michael held several roles at SAIC including senior Program Manager, Division Manager, and Vice President of Business Development.



Michael retired from the U.S. Army as an Acquisition Professional, with assignments on PM Stryker Brigade Combat Team (SBCT), and Future Combat Systems. He held operational positions at the Brigade through Platoon levels, and the Commissioned, Warrant Officer, and NCO levels.



###



About Navistar Defense

Headquartered in Madison Heights, Mich., Navistar Defense manufactures and sustains tactical wheeled and commercial off-the-shelf military vehicles and adjacent battlefield systems for the U.S. government and NATO allies and provides contract manufacturing services at its facility in West Point, Mississippi. Additional information is available at .

