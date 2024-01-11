Seat-Sharing In Bihar Will Be Finalised On Time, Says Nitish

(MENAFN- IANS) Patna, Jan 11 (IANS) Bihar Chief Minister and JD-U chief Nitish Kumar on Thursday said that the seat-sharing formula within the INDIA bloc in the state will be finalised on time.

Asked about the seat sharing formula, he said: "Don't worry about it. The seat-sharing formula will be finalised at the right time. It will happen soon."

With the Lok Sabha election is around the corner, JD-U leaders, in particular, are vocal on the issue. Leaders like K.C. Tyagi, Bijendra Yadav and Vijay Kumar Chaudhary are blaming the Congress for delaying discussions on the seat-sharing formula in Bihar.

The JD-U has asserted that they have 16 MPs in the Lok Sabha and will contest the same number of seats in the Lok Sabha election 2024. As Bihar has 40 Lok Sabha seats, there are thus 24 seats left for the RJD, the Congress, and the Left parties.

JD-U leaders also said that their party will talk only to the RJD while Congress and Left are the alliance partners of the RJD, so they should discuss their seat-sharing formula with the RJD first and it will then discuss with the JD-U.

