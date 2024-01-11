The Integro Bank Foundation Announces Grant Recipient

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) PHOENIX, Jan. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Integro Bank Foundation is excited to announce its first grant award to Local First Arizona to support the We Rise Business Accelerator, a no-fee six-month program offering comprehensive and practical business skills to Arizona's Black entrepreneurs.

"We are delighted to announce Local First Arizona as our inaugural grant recipient, demonstrating our commitment to support nonprofits that support local businesses throughout Arizona. We couldn't ask for a more perfect organization that aligns with our mission. Their long history of dedication to make a difference in our community has been impactful," said Integro Bank Foundation Executive Director, Dr. Beverly Browning.

"Nearly 70 Black entrepreneurs have launched and expanded their small businesses since 2020 with help from Local First Arizona's We Rise Business Accelerator," Carmen Attikossie, the program's senior manager said.

"The effectiveness of our training is proven.

More than 75% of We Rise graduates increase their sales, and 36% receive business loans, compared to 6% of Black startups nationally.

Integro Bank Foundation's generous investment provides the resources for more of Arizona's Black entrepreneurs to get to the top of their game."

The Integro Bank Foundation is grateful for the support and interest from the community and donors who share the vision of making a lasting impact.

To make a donation to the Integro Bank Foundation, go online at:



About Integro Bank Foundation:

Our Mission is to support nonprofit organizations in our community that help small businesses grow.

About Integro Bank:

Integro Bank is an FDIC-insured bank based in Phoenix, Arizona (USA). Our proprietary INTEGRO360SM consultative approach and CEO Club are designed to lift people up by helping small businesses grow and maximize employment.

to learn more.

About Local First Arizona:

Founded in 2003, Local First Arizona is a community and economic development organization working to strengthen local economies.

Local First's areas of focus include developing entrepreneurship; rural, tribal and urban community development; racial equity; environmental action and food access.

Local First is the largest local business coalition in the U.S. and advocates for independently owned businesses of all sizes by assisting local owners with technical assistance designed to help them compete and collaborate, which ultimately strengthens Arizona's economy and builds hometown price.

Visit

for more information and a directory of locally owned businesses.

Media Contact:

Brandon Price, at

[email protected]

or (602) 325-9431

