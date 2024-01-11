Flash News: OKX To Support Dydx Chain

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NASSAU, Bahamas, Jan. 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OKX , a leading crypto exchange and Web3 technology company, has issued updates for January 11, 2024.



OKX to support dYDX Chain

OKX today announced that in order to meet users' demand for trading, we will start supporting the dYDX native chain. dYDX_dYDX deposits will open at 3:00 am UTC on January 12, 2024 and dYDX_dYDX withdrawals will open at 3:00 am UTC on January 14, 2024 .

The dYDX Chain is an open-source, fully decentralized standalone app-chain released by dYDX. It includes the complete code for the protocol, orderbook, and front end, emphasizing the core belief in full decentralization. Offering unprecedented transaction speeds of up to 2,000 transactions per second in the DeFi space, the dYDX Chain is designed to provide transparency and security to derivatives trading, empowering users and marking a significant step in democratizing access to financial opportunities.

About OKX

OKX is a leading global crypto exchange and innovative Web3 company. Trusted by more than 50 million global users, OKX is known for being one of the fastest and most reliable crypto apps in the world.

As a top partner of English Premier League champions Manchester City FC, McLaren Formula 1, Olympian Scotty James, and F1 driver Daniel Ricciardo, OKX aims to supercharge the fan experience with new engagement opportunities. OKX is also the top partner of the Tribeca Festival as part of an initiative to bring more creators into web3.

The OKX Wallet is the platform's latest offering for people looking to explore the world of NFTs and the metaverse while trading GameFi and DeFi tokens.

OKX is committed to transparency and security and publishes its Proof of Reserves on a monthly basis.

