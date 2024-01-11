Readers' Favorite Announces The Review Of The Fiction - Mystery - Historical Book Newton's Riddle By Neill G. Russell

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

CHULA VISTA, CA, UNITED STATES, January 11, 2024 /EINPresswire / --Readers' Favorite is one of the largest book review and award contest sites on the Internet. They have earned the respect of renowned publishers like Random House, Simon & Schuster, and Harper Collins, and have received the "Best Websites for Authors" and "Honoring Excellence" awards from the Association of Independent Authors. They are also fully accredited by the BBB (A+ rating), which is a rarity among Book Review and Book Award Contest companies."Reviewed By K.C. Finn for Readers' FavoriteNewton's Riddle : The Mystery of Daniel's 70th Week Revealed is a work of fiction in the theological, political, and suspense subgenres. It is best suited to adult readers owing to the complexity of its conceptual basis and was penned by Neill G. Russell . The premise of the story follows a prophetic script left behind in the journal of Sir Isaac Newton before his death in 1727, which eventually comes to light and directly relates the resurrection and second coming of Jesus Christ to the modern-day crisis affecting Israel and the United States. Our protagonist is Dr. Ezra Schroeder, a codebreaker who reveals the secrets of the riddle and must bring it to the attention of the most powerful people in the world to prevent further destruction.Combining modern-day political criticism with theology and historical reference is no mean feat, but Neill G. Russell has crafted a compelling narrative that seamlessly balances them, and will certainly appeal to fans of works like Dan Brown's The Da Vinci Code and Angels and Demons. The adventure aspects of this epic work are interspersed with a slow-burning, code-cracking conspiracy plot that also reflects a lot of harsh home truths about the state of the world today. It is certainly a thinking piece as every chapter reveals new considerations, both within the story and to take away with us. Newton's Riddle will appeal to fans of critical assessment of current events just as much as any thriller and theological-based fiction fans who are seeking an intelligent new adventure to explore."You can learn more about Neill G. Russell and "Newton's Riddle" at . Available in paperback and e-book formats at and other book retailers.

