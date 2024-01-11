(MENAFN- PR Newswire) TAIPEI, Jan. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In the dawn of the AI era, where revolutionary developments reshape consumer lifestyles. GIGABYTE, the world's leading computer brand, commands attention at

CES 2024 with its AI gaming laptops. The GIGABYTE AI Gaming Laptops offer a staggering 20-fold increase in AI productivity, extended battery life, and durability. The introduction of GIGABYTE's exclusive AI NEXUS technology and a dedicated Copilot hotkey for quick access to Microsoft Copilot in Windows, provide users with a complete on-device generative AI experience.

Riding the AI wave: GIGABYTE Unleashes AI Gaming Laptops at CES 2024

GIGABYTE AI Gaming Laptops offer up to 20 times improvement in efficiency for generative AI tasks by adopting NVIDIA® GeForce RTXTM 40 series Laptop GPUs and leveraging the robust NVIDIA® TensorRT for high-performance deep learning inference. Features the latest Intel® CoreTM Ultra processors, integrating Neural Processing Units (NPU) to accelerate generative AI processing capabilities for low-power AI acceleration and CPU off-load, GIGABYTE AI Gaming Laptops substantially enhance battery life for prolonged product longevity.

The GIGABYTE exclusive AI NEXUS technology elevates performance and productivity. AI Power Gear intelligently extends battery life by detecting input power. AI Boost improves performance automatically based on the user's specific scenario. AI Generator provides on-device generative AI utilities for a quick startup. In addition to technological advancements, GIGABYTE's exclusive partnership with Microsoft introduces a dedicated Copilot key, enabling seamless AI assistance with a single click, unlocking productivity and creativity facilitated by AI.

GIGABYTE presents 7 AI Gaming Laptops in total, including the flagship AORUS 17X, the sleek 16-inch AORUS 16X and GIGABYTE G6X while the AORUS 17 and AORUS 15 are powered by the latest Intel® CoreTM Ultra processors. The full lineup is equipped with NVIDIA® GeForce RTXTM 40 series Laptop GPUs, with the AORUS models featuring the GIGABYTE AI NEXUS, putting the power of AI at your fingertips. For more information on GIGABYTE's AI Gaming Laptops, delve into the CES landing page .

