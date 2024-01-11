Teleperformance Achieves Enterprise-Wide Corporate Social Responsibility Certification From Verego For 10Th Consecutive Year

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)



Fully certified in all five areas: leadership, ethics, people, community, and environment

Verego recognizes Teleperformance as a CSR Thought Leader, meeting and surpassing benchmarks across the industry Significant continuous improvement in supply chain responsibility and performance, and commitment to habitat protection

NEW YORK, Jan. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Teleperformance , a global leader in digital business services, announced today that it received the enterprise-wide Social Responsibility Standard (SRS) certification from Verego for the 10th consecutive year. Once again, the company's certification scores were among the highest in all five categories within the industry.

"Teleperformance's efforts to address social issues and continue strengthening ethical decision-making across the organization, confirm its commitment to meaningful Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR)," said Fran McNulty, Lead Certification Assessor at Verego. "By meeting the challenge of implementing CSR policies across a global business, Teleperformance has a significant opportunity to achieve positive impacts that will put it at the forefront of its industry."

The enterprise-wide SRS certification is based upon a 6-month assessment of Teleperformance's globally diverse operations across 26 sites1. Verego's assessment includes

a review of more than 100 corporate and site-level materials regarding the company's CSR activities, policies and procedures; a survey completed by 10% of employees at each newly assessed site; and a site audit that tracks alignment with Teleperformance's CSR approaches.

1Based on an enterprise-wide SRS certification assessment conducted

by Verego

before the official finalization of Teleperformance's acquisition of Majorel on Nov. 8, 2023.

