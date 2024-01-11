(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Kinepolis Group NV

Press release

Regulated information Publication of a transparency notification (Article 14, first paragraph, of the law of 2 may 2007 on disclosure of major holdings) 11 January 2024, 18h00 Kinepolis Group NV announces that, following the acquisition of own shares and taking into account the retention by Kinohold Bis SA of the voting rights attached to the 100,000 shares sold by it on 6 June 2022, the persons subject to the notification requirement have jointly crossed the threshold of 50% of the voting rights attached to shares of Kinepolis Group NV on 11 August 2023. The notification signed on 11 January 2024 contains the following information: Notification by: A parent undertaking or a controlling person and persons acting in concert Persons subject to the notification requirement :



Kinepolis Group nv Eeuwfeestlaan 20, 1020 Brussels Kinohold Bis SA 45, avenue J.F. Kennedy, 1855 Luxembourg, Luxembourg Private Stichting Kinohold Wikingerhof 7, 8500 Kortrijk Joost Bert Peter Bert Koenraad Bert Geert Bert

Transaction date : 11 August 2023

Relevant threshold : 50%

Denominator : 27,365,197

Notification details:

A) Voting rights Previous notification After the transaction # of voting rights # of voting rights % of voting rights Holders of voting rights Linked to securities Not linked to the securities Linked to securities Not linked to the securities Kinepolis Group nv 482,350 489,753 0 1.79% 0 Kinohold Bis SA 12,700,050 12,600,050 100,000 46.04% 0.37% Private Stichting Kinohold 0 0 0 0.00% 0 Joost Bert 492,218 492,218 0 1.80% 0 Peter Bert 0 0 0 0.00% 0 Koenraad Bert 0 0 0 0.00% 0 Geert Bert 0 0 0 0.00% 0 Subtotal 13,674,618 13,582,021 100,000 49.63% 0.37%





TOTAL # of voting rights % of voting rights 13,682,021 50.00%

Additional information:

Following the delivery by Kinepolis Group NV of own shares to option holders who exercised options in previous years, and taking into account the retention by Kinohold Bis SA of the voting rights associated with the 100 000 shares sold on 6 June 2022 as well as the acquisition of own shares under the share buyback programme, the total number of voting rights held in Kinepolis Group NV by the above-mentioned persons was 13 682 021 shares at the date of 11 August 2023. Given that on this date, the 100 000 aforementioned voting rights had erroneously not been charged to Kinohold Bis SA, the aforementioned persons made the necessary rectification and transaction notification on 11 January 2024.

The chain of controlled companies in which shares are actually held, is included in the aforementioned notification which can be consulted, together with this regulated release, on the website of Kinepolis Group via this link .

Total capital Kinepolis Group NV: 18,952,288.41 EUR

Number of securities with voting rights in Kinepolis Group NV: 27,365,197

Number of voting rights in Kinepolis Group NV: 27,365,197

In Article 8 of the Articles of Association of Kinepolis Group NV, the notification thresholds were fixed at 3%, 5% and multiples of 5%.

