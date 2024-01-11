Global Glioma Treatment Market Size And Forecasts 2020-2030 By Disease, Treatment Type, Grade, End User, And Geography

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Jan. 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Glioma Treatment Market Size and Forecasts 2020-2030, Global and Regional Share, Trends, and Growth Opportunity Analysis Report Coverage: By Disease, Treatment Type, Grade, End User, and Geography" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.

The global glioma treatment market is expected to reach US$ 8.29 billion in 2030 from US$ 4.13 billion in 2022. The market is projected to grow with a CAGR of 9.1% from 2022 to 2030. The market's growth is the increasing prevalence of high-grade gliomas, including aggressive brain tumors such as glioblastomas, anaplastic astrocytomas, and oligodendrogliomas. However, high treatment costs hamper the market's growth to a certain extent.



Market Opportunities of Glioma Treatment Market

Brazil, India, China, Russia, and South Africa are among the fastest-growing economies in the world. The healthcare sectors in these countries and other developing economies are projected to expand rapidly in the coming years. The expected growth is due to changes in customer demand, increased awareness about healthcare services, and a continuous rise in the aging population. The global brain cancer treatment market is likely to grow significantly in the coming years with the proliferation of the healthcare sector.

Factors Hampering Glioma Treatment Market

Treating brain tumors can be expensive, and the high cost of treatments becomes a cause of stress and anxiety for patients. In addition to the treatment cost, people need to bear additional unplanned costs related to patient care. High medical costs compel people to discontinue their treatment plans, which may put their health at risk and lead to further costs in the future. According to the National Library of Medicine, the direct medical costs of newly diagnosed, Temozolomide-treated (TMZ) GBM are substantial in commercially insured patients, with estimated total cumulative costs of ~US$ 268,031. The healthcare costs incurred by patients with malignant brain tumors are 20 times higher than those borne by non-cancer control groups with the same demographics.

Glioma Treatment Market: Segmental Overview

The glioma treatment market is segmented based on type into astrocytoma, oligoastrocytoma, and oligodendroglioma. The astrocytoma segment held the largest market share in 2022. Furthermore, the segment is expected to register the highest CAGR from 2022 to 2030. An upsurge in activities to raise public awareness of this condition and its treatment, coupled with the increasing prevalence of this disease, are among the major factors fueling the glioma treatment market growth. In addition, companies in the market for the anaplastic astrocytoma segment may derive growth opportunities from growing R&D efforts and new, untapped market segments. Based on treatment, the glioma treatment market is segmented into surgery, chemotherapy, radiation therapy, and others. In 2022, the surgery segment held the market's largest share. Also, the same segment is expected to growing demand at the fastest CAGR from 2022 to 2030, owing to the surgery being the most preferred technique as it removes the tumor completely. Based on grade, the glioma treatment market is segmented into Low Grade and High Grade. In 2022, the high-grade segment held the market's largest share. Also, the same segment is expected to growing demand at the fastest CAGR from 2022 to 2030. Multiple research studies are underway to understand better high-grade tumors to develop more effective treatments or therapies. The glioma treatment market is segmented based on end-users into hospitals & clinics, and ambulatory care centres. In 2022, the hospital & clinics segment held the largest market share. Furthermore, the same segment is expected to anticipate growth in demand at the fastest CAGR from 2022 to 2030. Further, the increasing number of hospitals, adoption of advanced diagnostic platforms, and growing accessibility of hospitals in developing nations would offer lucrative opportunities for the growth of the glioma treatment market for the hospital segment during the forecast period.

Glioma Treatment Market: Geographical Overview

North America holds the largest share of the global glioma treatment market, whereas the Asia Pacific is the fastest-growing region in the global glioma treatment market. The market in North America is expected to grow during the forecast period, primarily driven by the increasing prevalence of brain tumors, technological advancements in glioma treatment, and the rising number of smokers. Asia Pacific registered the highest CAGR in the global glioma treatment testing market. The market in the region is expected to grow significantly in countries including China, India, and Japan in the coming years. The Asia Pacific market is expected to grow due to the increasing demand for brain cancer treatments and the rising prevalence of brain tumors. Therefore, the region holds huge potential for the glioma treatment market players to grow during the forecast period.

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 182 Forecast Period 2022-2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $4.14 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $8.29 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 9.1% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered

