Polyamide-Imide Industry Trends And Opportunities To 2030: Surging PAI Demand In Molding Resin And Wire Enameling Applications

The global polyamide-imide market size is expected to reach USD 1.05 billion by 2030, expanding at a CAGR of 7.2% from 2023 to 2030. Significant growth can be attributed to surging PAI demand in molding resin and wire enameling applications.

The global automotive industry has been witnessing significant growth on account of low-cost manufacturing and government support in the form of tax benefits and financial incentives particularly in emerging Asian countries such as China, Indonesia, India, and Thailand. With an ongoing trend towards metal replacement in the automotive and aerospace industry, polyamide-imide molding resins have immense potential for components in engine parts and drive transmission parts that form 50% of the automotive component industry.

PAI polymers in fiber application also offer ample opportunity for the meta-aramid clothing industry. This material has heat and flame resistant characteristics and is one of the superior products used in the protective clothing industry. Growing demand for thermal protection clothing in the military, defense, chemical, and oil & gas industries is expected to steer polyamide-imide fiber demand over the next eight years.

Fiber application segment is expected to witness moderate growth rate over the next eight years. In terms of revenue, the segment is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 7.1% over the forecast period. Surging demand for heat and flame resistant clothing in firefighting services, defense, and industrial sectors is expected to drive PAI-based fiber demand over the next eight years.

Polyamide-imide Market Report Highlights

The molding resins segment accounted for the largest revenue share of 74.2% in 2022

The wire enamels segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 7.6% during the forecast period

Asia Pacific accounted for the largest revenue share of 32.5% in 2022 and is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 7.6% from 2023 to 2030 North America polyamide-imide market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.3% over the forecast period Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 80 Forecast Period 2022-2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $609.9 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $1.05 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 7.2% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered

Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

Chapter 3. Polyamide-Imide Market Variables, Trends & Scope

3.1. Market Lineage Outlook

3.2. Penetration & Growth Prospect Mapping

3.3. Value Chain Analysis

3.4. Regulatory Framework

3.5. Market Dynamics

3.5.1. Market driver analysis

3.5.2. Market restraint analysis

3.5.3. Industry opportunities & challenges

3.6. Polyamide-Imide Market Analysis Tools

3.6.1. Industry Analysis - Porter's

3.6.1.1. Supplier power

3.6.1.2. Buyer power

3.6.1.3. Substitution threat

3.6.1.4. Threat of new entrant

3.6.1.5. Competitive rivalry

3.6.2. PESTEL Analysis

3.6.2.1. Political landscape

3.6.2.2. Technological landscape

3.6.2.3. Economic landscape

3.6.2.4. Social landscape

3.6.2.5. Environmental landscape

3.6.2.6. Legal landscape

Chapter 4. Supplier Portfolio Analysis

4.1. List of Suppliers

4.2. Kraljic Matrix

4.3. Sourcing Best Practices

4.4. Negotiation Strategies

Chapter 5. Polyamide-Imide: Application Estimates & Trend Analysis

5.1. Polyamide-Imide Market: Key Takeaways

5.2. Polyamide-Imide Market: Movement & Market Share Analysis, 2022 & 2030

5.3. Molding Resins

5.4. Wire Enamels

5.5. Coating

5.6. Fiber

5.7. Others

Chapter 6. Polyamide-Imide Market: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis

6.1. Regional Outlook

6.2. Polyamide-Imide Market by Region: Key Takeaway

6.3. North America

6.4. Europe

6.5. Asia Pacific

6.6. Central and South America

6.7. MEA

Chapter 7. Competitive Landscape

7.1. Recent Developments & Impact Analysis, By Key Market Participants

7.2. Market Participant Categorization

7.2.1. Solvay

7.2.2. Swicofil AG

7.2.3. Kermel

7.2.4. TOYOBO Co. Ltd.

7.2.5. Innotek Technology Limited

7.2.6. FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation

7.2.7. Shanghai Songhan Plastics Technology Co. Ltd.

7.2.8. Ensinger GmbH

