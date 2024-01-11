Global Pet Herbal Supplements Market Report 2023-2030: Natural Care For Paws And Claws As Pet Herbal Supplements Industry Projects A 10.4% CAGR

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Jan. 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Pet Herbal Supplements Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Product Type (Omega 3 fatty acids, Probiotics & prebiotics), Application, Animal Type, Dosage Form, Distribution Channel, Region, and Segment Forecasts, 2023-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.

The global pet herbal supplements market size is expected to reach USD 1.77 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 10.4% from 2023 to 2030, according to the report. The demand for pet herbal supplements has steadily increased in recent years, driven by various factors, including consumer preferences, pet health awareness, increased focus on pet health and wellness, and manufacturers' shift towards natural and herbal supplements for pets' preventive care. With an aging pet population, nutritional supplements are increasingly needed to manage age-related conditions such as arthritis, cognitive decline, and immune system support. Owing to this, herbal supplements are often perceived as a natural way to address these issues.



The rising demand for pet supplements and the expanding pet population worldwide are also anticipated to drive market growth. According to the Pet Food Manufacturers' Association (PFMA), 17.4 million houses, or 62% of the overall population in the UK, are expected to have pets in 2022. Furthermore, 34% of all households had dogs as pets, compared to 28% of all households with cats. There were 12 million cats and 13 million dogs among the 34 million pets in the UK. Moreover, 4.7 million houses, or nearly 17% of all families, have added a new pet since the epidemic started, with about 45% of the owners over 40. The rise in pet ownership indicates the growing affection and concern that people have for their companions, which encourages customers to purchase natural nutritional supplements to maintain the health of their pets and support the market's growth.

The usage of pet supplements to maintain the health of senior pets is necessary due to the growth in pet aging and the adoption of senior pets. For instance, according to a Packaged Facts report published in October 2022, senior pets are owned by 58% of all dog and cat owners in the U.S. This shows a slight shift in pet ownership trends as pets live longer due to better veterinary care. Furthermore, pet owners are developing a greater interest in their pet's health, thus preferring the usage of herbal supplements. Similarly, due to several advantages of herbal supplements for pets, the adoption of pet herbal supplements has increased, which is expected to boost the market growth.

COVID-19 has raised worries about pet obesity and spurred consumer demand for pet products that make weight-related health claims. To support their aging pets, owners have become increasingly interested in herbal supplements that support their pets' skin and coat, immune system, urinary system, heart health, oral hygiene, healthy digestion, mobility, and mental function. In addition, as consumers' search for herbal products becomes more specialized, pets live longer, and the number of seniors owning pets rises, forcing the key players to develop more functional herbal formulations. The key players involved in the market are adopting several strategies to strengthen market position, such as new product launches and expansion of product offerings for several indications.

Pet Herbal Supplements Market Report Highlights

Manufacturer shifts toward natural and herbal supplements for pet preventive care, rising pet expenditure, growing aging pet population, and the demand for pet supplements are the key drivers of market growth

Based on product type, the multivitamins & minerals segment dominated the market in 2022. This is due to the growing trend of giving pets herbal dietary supplements to ensure balanced diets and supports regular body functioning. The CBD segment, on the other hand, is projected to witness the fastest growth rate of about 11% in the coming years.

In terms of application, the digestive support segment dominated the market with a share of over 23% in 2022. The Others (energy and electrolytes, growth promoters, etc.) segment is anticipated to witness the fastest growth of about 15% during the forecast period due to growing research and development of herbal energy supplements for pets

Based on animal type, the dog segment held the largest market share in 2022 and is expected to witness a lucrative growth rate of more than 10% in the near future. This is a result of the extended product availability for various dog-related indications

In terms of dosage form, the gummies & chewable segment held the largest market share of over 32% in 2022 due to ease of administration and strong product offerings by key players In 2022, North America held the highest share of over 32% of the market in terms of region. The Asia Pacific region is expected to grow at the fastest rate of over 11% over the forecast period Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 150 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $808.5 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $1770 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 10.4% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered

Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

Chapter 3. Pet Herbal Supplements Market Variables, Trends, & Scope

3.1. Market Lineage Outlook

3.1.1. Parent Market Outlook

3.1.2. Ancillary Market Outlook

3.2. Market Dynamics

3.2.1. Market Driver Analysis

3.2.1.1. Rising Pet Expenditure

3.2.1.2. Manufacturer's Shift Towards Herbal Supplements For Pet Preventive Care

3.2.1.3. The Aging Population And The Demand For Per Supplements

3.2.1.4. Innovation In Natural Ingredients For The Development Of Pet Supplements

3.2.2. Market Restraint Analysis

3.2.2.1. Lack of Standardized Regulations

3.2.2.2. Lack of Adequate Research

3.2.3. Market Opportunity Analysis

3.2.4. Market Challenge Analysis

3.3. Pet Herbal Supplements Market Analysis Tools

3.3.1. Industry Analysis - Porter's

3.3.1.1. Bargaining power of suppliers

3.3.1.2. Bargaining power of buyers

3.3.1.3. Threat of substitutes

3.3.1.4. Threat of new entrants

3.3.1.5. Competitive rivalry

3.3.2. PESTEL Analysis

3.3.2.1. Political & Legal Landscape

3.3.2.2. Economic and Social Landscape

3.3.2.3. Technological landscape

3.3.3. Estimated Animal Population, by Key Species & Key Countries, 2022

3.3.4. COVID-19 Impact Analysis

Chapter 4. Pet Herbal Supplements Market: Product Type Estimates & Trend Analysis

4.1. Segment Dashboard

4.2. Pet Herbal Supplements Market: Product Type Movement Analysis & Market Share, 2022 & 2030

4.3. Omega 3 fatty acids

4.4. Probiotics & Prebiotics

4.5. Multivitamins & Minerals

4.6. CBD

4.7. Proteins & Peptides

4.8. Others

Chapter 5. Pet Herbal Supplements Market: Animal Type Estimates & Trend Analysis

5.1. Segment Dashboard

5.2. Pet Herbal Supplements Market: Animal Type Movement Analysis & Market Share, 2022 & 2030

5.3. Dogs

5.4. Cats

5.5. Horses

5.6. Others

Chapter 6. Pet Herbal Supplements Market: Application Estimates & Trend Analysis

6.1. Segment Dashboard

6.2. Pet Herbal Supplements Market: Application Movement Analysis & Market Share, 2022 & 2030

6.3. Digestive Support

6.4. Immunity Support

6.5. Skin & Coat

6.6. Calming/Stress/Anxiety

6.7. Joint health support

6.8. Kidney Health

6.9. Liver Health

6.10. Respiratory Health

6.11. Others (energy and electrolytes, growth promoters, etc.)

Chapter 7. Pet Herbal Supplements Market: Dosage Form Estimates & Trend Analysis

7.1. Segment Dashboard

7.2. Pet Herbal Supplements Market: Dosage Form Movement Analysis & Market Share, 2022 & 2030

7.3. Tablets & Capsules

7.4. Gummies & Chewable

7.5. Powders

7.6. Liquids

7.7. Others

Chapter 8. Pet Herbal Supplements Market: Distribution Channel Estimates & Trend Analysis

8.1. Segment Dashboard

8.2. Pet Herbal Supplements Market: Distribution Channel Movement Analysis & Market Share, 2022 & 2030

8.3. Online

8.4. Offline

Chapter 9. Pet Herbal Supplements Market: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis

9.1. Regional Outlook

9.2. Pet Herbal Supplements Market: Regional Movement Analysis & Market Share, 2022 & 2030

9.3. North America

9.4. Europe

9.5. Asia Pacific

9.6. Latin America

9.7. Middle East & Africa

Chapter 10. Competitive Landscape

10.1. Market Participant Categorization

10.2. Key Company Profiles

10.2.1. Blackmores

10.2.2. NaturVet (The Garmon Corp.)

10.2.3. Natural Dog Company Inc.

10.2.4. AdvaCare Pharma

10.2.5. Pet Natural Remedies

10.2.6. Dorwest Herbs Ltd.

10.2.7. Only Natural Pet LLC

10.2.8. AMORVET

10.2.9. Rockwell Pets Pro

10.2.10. Nutri-Pet Research, Inc.

10.3. Heat Map Analysis/ Company Market Position Analysis

10.4. List of Other Key Market Players

