Jim Singleterry Hits Amazon Best-Seller Status With“Empathy And Understanding In Business,” Co-Authored With Chris Voss

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Empathy and Understanding In Business

James Singleterry

RoofSmartTM Logo

Jim's chapter, titled, "Loss, Gratitude, And Building Trust Along The Way" played a pivotal role in the book's resounding success

AUBURN, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES, January 11, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Jim Singleterry, widely recognized as the Visionary Roofer, has co-authored the highly anticipated book, Empathy and Understanding In Business, alongside renowned author Chris Voss and other leading professionals from around the world. Published by SuccessBooks®, the book celebrated its official debut on January 4th, 2024.Upon its release, Empathy and Understanding In Business swiftly climbed the ranks on Amazon best-sellers charts.Jim's chapter, titled, "Loss, Gratitude, And Building Trust Along The Way," played a pivotal role in the book's resounding success, offering invaluable insights that deeply resonated with readers.Meet Jim Singleterry:Jim Singleterry, known as the Visionary Roofer, developed hands-on expertise in construction from a young age, influenced by his builder father. Despite earning a Computer Science degree in 2001, Jim's passion led him to enter the roofing and gutter industry in 2006.In 2011, he founded RoofSmartTM with the mission of providing customers with competence, integrity, and exceptional value. Holding general contractor licenses in Washington (WA) and Oregon (OR), Jim is dedicated to delivering top-tier service.A recognized authority in gutter guards, Jim's expertise extends from evaluating various products as an independent contractor. He sold the company in August 2020, ensuring impartial advice based on his extensive knowledge.Throughout his career, Jim has fostered partnerships with leading roofing companies such as Patriot Roofing, Guardian Roofing, and State Roofing, enriching his industry insights.Jim's commitment to ongoing education aligns RoofSmartTM with esteemed organizations such as the National Roofing Contractors Association (NRCA), the Roofing Contractors Association of Washington (RCAW), and the Better Business Bureau (BBB).Despite having a skilled team, Jim maintains personal engagement with customers, deriving genuine enjoyment from assessing new projects and cultivating innovative ideas. As the Visionary Roofer, clients can expect a dedicated professional with vast expertise and an unwavering commitment to excellence.To discover more about Jim Singleterry and RoofSmartTM, please visit:To order your copy today, please visit:

Jim Singleterry

RoofSmartTM

email us here