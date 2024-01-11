Multipurpose Golf Accessory Helps Secure A Golf Glove, Tee, And Divot Tool In An Easily Accessible Position

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

MONROEVILLE, PA, USA, January 11, 2024 /EINPresswire / --Mike M. of Mustang, OK is the creator of the Glove Gripper, a wearable device for golfers designed to store a golf glove, a tee, and a divot repair tool in a secure location on the waist. The device features a hook and loop fastener patch that accommodates a glove and includes a hidden pocket to store debit cards and cash for use while on the course. A magnetic strip is integrated within the device to accommodate a divot repair tool, and a small loop is designed to receive a golf tee, keeping both items close at hand. The tool offers a simple way to keep all necessary items on a golfer without having to put them in pockets or worrying about leaving them in a golf bag.The golf industry ($USD 7.5 billion in 2022/2023) has historically seen steady growth, with a dedicated market for various accessories that enhance the golfing experience. The market is incredibly robust, and manufacturers are consistently looking for new products that help golfers both on and off the course. The diversity of the industry allows manufacturers and retailers to cater to various needs and preferences of golfers. Almost every golfer that walks onto a course carries a golf glove, tees, divot repairs tools, and more. Losing these accessories is frustrating and inconvenient due to how expensive they can be. Products like the Glove Gripper help protect golf accessory investments and could make a significant impact in the golf industry.Mike filed his Utility Patent with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) and is working closely with InventionHome , a leading invention licensing firm, to sell or license the patent rights to his Glove Gripper product. Ideal licensing candidates would be U.S. based product manufacturers or distributors looking to further develop and distribute this product innovation.Companies interested in the Glove Gripper can contact InventionHome at .... Inventors currently looking for assistance in patenting, marketing, or licensing their invention can request information from InventionHome at ... or by calling 1-866-844-6512.About InventionHome®InventionHome is a leading invention and product licensing firm focused on helping inventors and entrepreneurs through the invention and patent process with the goal of licensing or wholesaling client inventions. For more information, email ... or visit .

