Delhi Police Nabs Accused In Cold Murder Case From Goa After An Over Year-Long Pursuit

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Jan 11 (IANS) Delhi Police's Crime Branch has arrested a 26-year-old man from Goa for allegedly killing his friend over one-and-a-half years ago in the national capital, an official said on Thursday.

The accused identified as Ankit Verma a.k.a Alok Verma, a resident of Uttar Pradesh's Jalaun, was also carrying a reward of Rs 50,000 on information leading to his arrest.

According to police, on May 30, 2022, a complainant stated that he is working as a security guard in Active Security Service Company in Delhi for last 15 years and Verma, Shivam, and Sanjay also worked as security guards in that company.

"On May 29, 2022, Verma, Shivam, and Sanjay were having a party. Next day, Shivam called the complainant and informed that Verma and Sanjay are missing," Special Commissioner of Police, Crime, Ravindra Singh Yadav said.

After some time, the complainant got a call from Shivam that Sanjay's body was lying on the roof of the tower and he had been hit on the head with an iron rod.

During investigation, Shivam was arrested.

"He disclosed that Verma had some dispute with Sanjay on some minor issues. During a party, they were consuming alcohol. Heated arguments took place between them and under the influence of alcohol, they both hit him on his head with an iron rod and ran away from the spot," said Yadav.

To nab the other accused, various call data records, WhatsApp details, Instagram details as well as manual inputs were gathered and analysed by the police team to crack the case, he added.

"During technical analysis, it was found that Verma is hiding in Mumbai. Subsequently, a team was sent to Mumbai to verify the inputs and trace the accused, but they came to know that accused was working in a cafe, but around 8-9 months before, he moved to Goa. He was in touch with his old cafe employees on Instagram," said Yadav.

The Special CP said that Verma's location was traced and he was nabbed from Goa.

--IANS

ssh/vd