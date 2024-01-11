Global Pet Travel Services Market To Surpass $3.7 Billion By 2030: Key Trends, Leading Player Strategies, And Lucrative Segments Unveiled

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Jan. 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Pet Travel Services Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Pet Type (Dogs, Cats), Travel Type (Domestic, International), Application Type, Booking Type, Region, and Segment Forecasts, 2024-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.

The global pet travel services market is expected to reach USD 3.73 billion by 2030, expanding at a CAGR of 9.69% from 2024 to 2030, according to the report. The key factors driving the growth include the rising pet ownership/adoption rates coupled with growing pet humanization trends, an increasing number of pet travel services in developing countries assured of safer transportation, and increasing pet-friendly tourism rates. One of the major drivers propelling the growth in demand for pet travel services is the growing demand for animal-friendly properties such as hotels, cafes, parks, and other facilities. For instance, according to Condorferries, a passenger & freight ferry service operator in the U.K., nearly 52% of surveyed pet parents reported that they would stay only at pet-friendly accommodations in their tourism.



Over half of the pet parents across the globe are traveling accompanied by their beloved furry friends. Earlier people were reluctant to book long-term vacation trips as a result of having pets at home without care. However, increasing tourism rates and pet-friendly transportation allowance in several countries have made pet travel services one of the growing industry trends in recent years. As per the article published by Condorferries, 42% of pet owners who bring animals while traveling are from 55 to 64 years old, making baby boomers more likely to be the target for pet travel services. It is also estimated that each year around 2 million pets are boarding commercial flights in the U.S. and the number is significantly increasing. According to American pet owners, 61% of dogs are more likely to enjoy travels within the U.S.

The COVID-19 pandemic hit the tourism sector to the core with numerous traveling plans & tour bookings canceled in the year 2020. This factor impacted the market greatly with the declined growth rate during the year, however, the growth quickly recovered in late 2021. Lockdowns have certainly increased pet adoption rates higher than ever before in several parts of the world. For instance, an article published in May 2021 by Frontiers Media S.A. reported that the U.K. witnessed a never seen spike in pet adoption rate during the pandemic that almost emptied the shelters. In addition, the owners spent a considerable amount of time with their companions enhancing their friendly attachment.

Post-pandemic has raised enthusiasm among people to resume their vacation trips along with their companion animals. According to a 2021-22 survey report published by American Pet Products Association, around 78% of American pet owners love traveling accompanied by their pets each year. Since 2003, the improvements in pet-friendly accommodations have perked up the interest of owners to tag pets along with them for their long international trips. As per Fivebarks, a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, around 85% of U.S. dog travelers use cars as their mode of transportation, with 10.8% airplanes, followed by others. In addition, the same source suggests that around 79% of Americans travel with their dogs for vacation trips, with 11.3 for relocation purposes, followed by others.

Pet Travel Services Market Report Highlights

In 2023, the dogs segment dominated the market by pet type and generated the largest revenue share of over 59% in 2023. According to a survey study conducted among U.S. pet parents, about 61% of dogs enjoy traveling the country with their owners

The domestic segment dominated the market by travel type in 2023 with the highest revenue share and the international segment is anticipated to grow at the fastest CAGR over the forecast period

The transportation segment dominated the market in 2023 by application type owing to the increasing demand among pet parents for safer and more convenient commute facilities to pick up and drop off their furry beings

With the largest revenue share in 2022, the online & phone bookings segment dominated the market by booking type owing to their convenience in the documentation process North America dominated the global pet travel services industry with the largest revenue share of over 37% in 2023. This is due to the region's high per capita pet spending and large ownership rates Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 150 Forecast Period 2023-2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $1.96 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $3.73 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 9.6% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered

Chapter 1 Methodology and Scope

Chapter 2 Executive Summary

Chapter 3 Pet Travel Services Market: Market Variables Trends & Scope

3.1 Market Lineage Outlook

3.1.1 Parent Market Analysis

3.1.2 Ancillary Market Analysis

3.2 Penetration And Growth Prospect Mapping

3.3 Market Dynamics

3.3.1 Market Driver Analysis

3.3.2 Market Restraint Analysis

3.4 Industry Analysis

3.4.1 Porter's 5 Forces Analysis

3.4.1.1 Bargaining Power Of Buyers

3.4.1.2 Bargaining Power Of Suppliers

3.4.1.3 Threat of New Entrants

3.4.1.4 Threat of Substitutes

3.4.1.5 Industry Rivalry: High

3.4.2 PESTEL ANALYSIS

3.4.2.1 Political & Legal Landscape

3.4.2.2 Economic & Social Landscape

3.4.2.3 Environmental Landscape

3.4.2.4 Technology Landscape

3.5 Estimated Pet Population, 2018-2022, by Key Species & Key Countries

3.6 Regulatory Framework (in line with regional scope)

3.7 Opportunity Analysis

3.8 User Perspective Analysis

3.8.1 U.S. Pet owner profile based on demographics, 2023

3.9 COVID-19 Impact Analysis

3.9.1 Current and Future Impact Analysis

3.9.2 Impact of COVID-19 on Pet Travel Services

Chapter 4 Pet Travel Services Market: Pet Type Analysis

4.1 Pet Type Market Share Analysis, 2023 & 2030

4.2 Pet Travel Services Market: Pet Type Movement Analysis, 2018 to 2030

4.3 Dogs

4.4 Cats

4.5 Others

Chapter 5 Pet Travel Services Market: Travel Type Analysis

5.1 Travel Type Market Share Analysis, 2023 & 2030

5.2 Pet Travel Services Market: Travel Type Movement Analysis, 2018 to 2030

5.3 Domestic

5.4 International

Chapter 6 Pet Travel Services Market: Application Type Analysis

6.1 Application Type Market Share Analysis, 2023 & 2030

6.2 Pet travel services Market: Application Type Movement Analysis, 2018 to 2030

6.3 Transportation

6.4 Relocation

Chapter 7 Pet Travel Services Market: Booking Type Analysis

7.1 Booking Type Market Share Analysis, 2023 & 2030

7.2 Pet Travel Services Market: Booking Type Movement Analysis, 2018 to 2030

7.3 Online & Phone Bookings

7.4 Offline Bookings

Chapter 8 Pet Travel Services Market: Regional Market Analysis, 2018 - 2030 (USD Million)

8.1 Regional Market Share Analysis, 2023 & 2030

8.2 Regional Market Snapshot

8.3 North America

8.4 Europe

8.5 Asia Pacific

8.6 Latin America

8.7 MEA

Chapter 9 Pet travel services Market - Competitive Landscape

9.1. Airpets International

9.2. Air Animal, Inc.

9.3. Happy Tails Travel, Inc.

9.4. Royal Paws

9.5. Blue Collar Pet Transport

9.6. Citizen Shipper

9.7. Starwood Pet Travel

9.8. World Care Pet Transport, LLC

9.9. PetRelocation, Inc.

9.10. Worldwide Animal Travel Ltd.

9.11. All Care Pet Transport.

9.12. Tails-A-Wagon Pet and Vehicle Transport

9.13. Aark Air International, Inc.

9.14. Across the Pond Pets Travel.

9.15. Cargolution Inc.

9.16. Fetchapet Ltd.

9.17. Flypets UK

9.18. Aeropets Worldwide

9.19. Petport

9.20. Jet Pet Global

9.21 Participant's Overview

9.22 Financial Performance

9.23 Product/Service Benchmarking

9.24 Participant Categorization

9.24.1 Market Leaders

9.24.2 Strategy Mapping

9.25 List of Private Players

