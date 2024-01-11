End-To- End Voice Quality Testing Across Wireless, Voip, And Analog Networks

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) GAITHERSBURG, Md., Jan. 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GL Communications Inc., a global leader in telecom test and measurement solutions, addressed the press regarding their Voice Quality Testing solutions for telecom networks. GL utilizes industry standard algorithms such as Perceptual Objective Listening Quality Analysis (POLQA) and Perceptual Evaluation of Speech Quality (PESQ) to objectively measure the voice quality of your communication experience.



“GL's Voice Quality Testing (VQT) software actively supports the next generation of voice quality testing standards for fixed, mobile, and IP-based networks. GL's VQT software utilizes the POLQA algorithm (ITU-T P.863), both version 2.4 and latest version 3.0. Additionally, the GL VQT software can be optionally licensed to include the PESQ algorithm (ITU-T P.862) which supports LQ/LQO and Wideband enhancements,” said Robert Bichefsky, Director of Engineering at GL Communications Inc.

The VQT software analyzes Recorded voice files and compares them with Reference voice files using the POLQA or PESQ algorithms for Narrowband (NB), Wideband (WB) and Super Wideband (SWB) audio files and supporting both Raw PCM and WAV formats.

GL VQT works with the GL VQuadTM as well as vMobileTM solutions along with all GL audio capturing tools and can also work with non-GL capturing tools to provide a comprehensive end-to-end audio assessment generating the Mean Opinion Score (MOS) along with additional audio metrics such as Signal and Noise levels, SNR, and Jitter.

Both VQuadTM with the GL Dual UTA HD hardware and hand-portable vMobileTM solutions include automated scripting support for call control and traffic emulation on Wireless networks. The VQuadTM solution also supports testing on PSTN and IP networks. Captured audio during these tests are analyzed by the VQT POLQA or PESQ algorithms generating results in both tabular and graphical formats.

The GL VQuadTM with Dual UTA HD hardware is PC-based and supports testing a variety of networks, including Wireless (3G, 4G, LTE, 5G), PTT (Push to Talk) for Mobile Radios, VoIP SIP, and 2-wire Analog (FXO – simulates analog phone).

The vMobileTM – Portable VQT Test Solution is a handheld device which can support audio testing for mobile phones and mobile radios, as well as providing data testing for mobile phones. The vMobileTM can be carried for walk and drive testing (includes GPS) or used in labs and can work directly with GL's VQuadTM solution for very flexible end-to-end testing. All functionality and configuration of the vMobileTM is accessed using the remote web-based Console or Console App which is installed on any Android or iOS device.

GL has improved its voice quality test with AutoVQTTM , an advanced automatic application that utilizes the POLQA algorithm. This enhancement allows for the analysis of thousands of voice files within minutes, effectively evaluating the quality of voice communication across various applications, including VoIP, Mobile, and PSTN networks.

In addition, the GL VQT solution can be remotely operated using Command Line Interface (CLI) and Application Programming Interfaces (API) functions, supporting Windows®, Linux®, and Mac operating systems. The results of the VQT algorithm are reported directly in the stand-alone VQT application while also being saved to VQT log files. These results can also be sent to a Central Database where GL's web-based dashboard, known as WebViewerTM , is deployed. All results are saved to database for post-processing viewing, featuring sophisticated searching through WebViewerTM for both remote and local access.

Additionally, these results can be plotted directly on Google Maps within the WebViewerTM when GPS is available during the Drive or Walk test. When GPS is unavailable, the VQuadTM and vMobileTM Indoor Tracking option will plot the results on user-provided JPG floor plans or location diagrams associated with the testing environment.

Key Features



Voice quality testing using POLQA version 2.4 (ITU-T P.863), with an upgrade to POLQA version 3 (ITU-T P.863), and PESQ (ITU-T P.862)

POLQA v3 updates validate a redesigned perceptual model for Full Band Audio analysis, supporting VoLTE, 5G, and OTT apps with EVS and OPUS codecs

Supports Narrowband (8000 sampling), Wideband (16000 sampling), and Super Wideband (48000 sampling) for both PCM and WAV files

Evaluate audio quality with MOS, E-Model, SNR, jitter, clipping, signal level, noise level, and delay measurements

Playback and display of audio files from within VQT using Goldwave software

Automatic logging of all results (both file and database) and sophisticated search features with the ability to import logs back into VQT

Central DB Primary and Secondary IP addresses support backup and redundancy

Real-time mapping of results when GPS is used in conjunction with VQuadTM/vMobileTM The CLI supports remote VQT nodes on Windows® and Linux® operating systems



POLQA® is a registered trademark of OPTICOM. GL, as one of the Test & Measurement manufacturers, has incorporated POLQA/P.863 in its Voice Quality Test solution. By obtaining the essential rights to use the POLQA® standard, GL acknowledges that the images or text references to POLQA used in this document are originally copyrighted by Opticom.

About GL Communications Inc.,

GL Communications is a global provider of telecom test and measurement solutions. GL's solutions are used to verify the quality and reliability of Wireless (5G, 4G, 3G, 2G), SONET/SDH, Ethernet/IP, TDM, and PSTN networks.

