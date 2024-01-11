Maya Gat Co-Founder And CEO Of Branching Minds Is Recognized As A Top 50 Women Leaders Of Connecticut

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Women We Admire logo

Maya Gat

For the second year in a row, Women We Admire named Ms. Gat to the Prestigious List of Innovative Female Leaders.

- Maya Gat, CEO and Co-FounderNEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, January 11, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Branching Minds Co-Founder and CEO Maya Gat has once again been named a Top 50 Women Leaders of Connecticut for 2024 by Women We Admire.In their announcement of this year's awardees, Women We Admire writes,“Maya Gat, Co-Founder and CEO of Branching Minds, guides a dynamic team dedicated to tackling crucial challenges in education by incorporating the expertise of experienced educators, learning scientists, and technologists, serving over 1.5 million students and thousands of teachers across nearly every state in the country.”Branching Minds is a leading K-12 education platform that brings together innovative, easy-to-use technology with the latest insights from the learning sciences and education research to help teachers more effectively, efficiently and equitably support all students' positive outcomes.Using a Multi-Tiered System of Supports (MTSS) framework, the Branching Minds platform centralizes student assessment data and collective teacher insights to help teachers proactively and equitably identify which students need support, with what and why – and then scaffolds the design and implementation of those support plans leveraging evidence-based resources to increase teacher effectiveness and decrease teacher workload.“I am incredibly honored to be recognized again by Women We Admire and humbled to be amongst such accomplished women making waves across so many verticals,” says Gat.“I am lucky to work with the most compassionate, committed and talented team imaginable, and that we have the opportunity to make a difference for educators and students across the country.”Women We Admire is a publication dedicated to recognizing the achievements of exceptional women across industries, while inspiring others to continue their journey towards reaching their full potential. Read more here .

Abigail Woodworth

Branching Minds

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

YouTube