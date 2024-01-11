Glucose Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2024-2033

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Glucose Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company's Glucose Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

- The Business Research Company

The glucose market size is predicted to reach $70.25 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.3%.

The growth in the glucose market is due to the increasing demand from the bakery and confectionery sector. North America region is expected to hold the largest glucose market share . Major players in the glucose market include Archer Daniels Midland Company, Ingredion Inc., AGRANA Beteiligungs-AG, Tate & Lyle PLC, Cargill Inc., Roquette Frères SA.

Glucose Market Segments

.By Form: Syrup, Solid

.By Source: Wheat, Corn, Other Sources

.By Application: Food and Beverage, Pharmaceutical, Cosmetics, Personal Care, Pulp and Paper, Other Applications

.By Geography: The global glucose market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

The glucose are used to deliver carbohydrate calories when a person is unable to eat due to illness, an accident, or another medical condition. Glucose is the most common form of sugar in the blood and the body's primary source of energy. Glucose is used in the production of flavor enhancers, stabilizers, taste enhancers, humectants, vitamins, preservatives, coatings, and bulking agents. The main property of glucose is that it prevents sugar molecules from crystallizing in confectionaries.

The main types of forms of glucose are syrup and solid. Glucose syrup is a refined and concentrated solution of dextrose, maltose, and higher saccharides, obtained by the hydrolysis of starch. The different sources include wheat, corn, and others, and are used in food and beverage, pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, personal care, pulp, and paper, among others.

