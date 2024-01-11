New ESOMAR Global Prices Study Now Available

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

New edition of the ESOMAR Global Prices Study is the industry's guide to planning and purchasing market research around the globe

- Xabier Palacio, Senior Manager of ESOMAR's Intelligence UnitAMSTERDAM, THE NETHERLANDS, January 11, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- ESOMAR , the global membership organization for the data, research and insights community, today announced the launch of its newest ESOMAR Global Prices Study . The bi-annual report provides insights into the price of research around the world and examines differences in pricing that exist between countries, between types of research projects and methodology, illustrating changes over time.“This report is a practical tool for anyone providing or buying market research services, anywhere in the world,” said Xabier Palacio, Senior Manager of ESOMAR's Intelligence Unit.“Not only do we have historical data from past waves of the report to show trends, but the study provides a benchmark that helps agencies to ascribe fair prices to their services - all within the context of the region where they are doing business. It is an essential element of any researcher's reference library.”For both suppliers and buyers of market research, the ESOMAR Global Prices Study is an essential element of any reference library. Its unique content provides an exclusive insight into how research pricing has adapted to the ever-increasing technology imperative and changing economic and technological landscape of the world; as a result, it offers unrivalled guidance in the planning and purchasing of primary data collection projects.The Global Prices Study is based on a set of example projects, with participating agencies submitting bids. This year, quotes from participating agencies were submitted in response to a standardised set of eight projects:- Six consumer research projects (three quantitative, two qualitative, and one utilising social media research)- A B2B project- A (newly included) random probability sampling project- A set of commercial tariffs for staff time and a F2F/virtual presentation.This year's edition includes the newly added Random probability sampling project. This edition also features opinions from recognised professionals in the industry on relevant issues surrounding these projects.About ESOMARSince 1947, ESOMAR has been the global hub for research, insights, and analytics. Reaching 50,000+ individuals, 750+ companies and 130+ countries, we are a worldwide membership organisation that empowers insights professionals and businesses to unlock their potential on both the global and local stage, fostering connections, collaboration, growth and knowledge. Driven by our core values of inclusivity, caring, innovation and trust, we have led the industry through a rapidly evolving landscape for more than 75 years. We continue our commitment to raising ethical standards, facilitating education, advocating with legislators, sharing best practices, and promoting evidence-based solutions for decision-makers.###

Gabriela Kusters

ESOMAR

email us here