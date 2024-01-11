5 Budget-Friendly Living Room Design Tricks For 2024

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Eclectic living room in a Parisian Apartment

Add elegance and personality to your dated living room with these simple design hacks

- Crescencia Nga CheLONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, January 11, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- With many homeowners working remotely since the onset of the pandemic, there is a growing trend amongst stay at home professionals to improve the quality of their living rooms within their budget to spend more time with family and friends. By Crescence founder has gathered 5 budget-friendly design tricks to help people create a living room like a professional, and how to avoid common living room mistakes homeowners often make.First on the list is to consider choosing a coffee table that is sufficiently large for the living room to help create coziness and a wonderfully intimate feeling in the seating area.A tiny coffee table surrounded by a properly sized sofa and chairs kills a living room atmosphere, by making it disjointed with lots of empty spaces and people struggling to find a spot to put down their drinks.So having a coffee table that is properly sized and much closer to where people sit really helps create the right ambiance in a living room. From a design perspective, it is generally recommended to have a coffee table that is 2/3 of the length of the sofa and is placed about 18 to 20 inches away from the edge of the seat. This allows people to comfortably move around, and it will eliminate that empty space when they sit down.Next, consider moving the sofa and chairs away from the walls when decorating a larger living room to bring items a little closer together. This will help create a shorter distance between the table and the sofa and chairs to promote a much more intimate seating area.Another designer trick is to incorporate a properly sized statement rug. The statement piece can serve as the focal point of the living room and add character to the space. A rug that is too small will immediately take away from the sense that the living room is properly designed. Ideally all the legs of the sofa and chairs should sit on the rug. Alternatively, it is advisable to aim at least for a rug that allows the front legs of the sofa and chairs to sit on the rug edge. Try experimenting with a pop of color or a bold pattern when selecting a rug to liven up the living room.Lighting is also key when creating a warm and inviting space. Consider layering the living room lighting by incorporating a mix of table lamps, floor lamps, picture lights for the artwork and gallery wall, and under-shelf lighting to highlight the content of built-in cabinetry. This will not only add functionality but also create a beautiful ambiance.Furthermore, choosing the right drapery for the living room helps showcase the height of the windows and make the space appear bigger when hanging it quite high. The appropriate fullness for the drapery should also be considered. As a rule of thumb, it is worth buying panels that are at a minimum two to 2 and 1/2 times the width of the window. More is always better than less as people can adjust drapes accordingly.Last but not least, wall treatments are important. The paint color, wall moldings, a mural or wallpaper, and properly sized artwork really go a long way in making a living room look beautifully curated. As for wall art, it is recommended to choose artwork that is at least 2/3 of the size of a sofa to ensure that it fills out a large portion of the wall. If there are two side tables on either corner of the sofa, consider adding wall sconces on both sides alongside decorative accessories to balance the arrangement of the living space.Incorporating these 5 design tricks will elevate any living room and give it a fresh new look.

Crescencia Nga Che

BY CRESCENCE LTD

...