California Students To Hear From NASA Astronauts Aboard Space Station

WASHINGTON, Jan. 11, 2024 -- Students from Emblem Academy in Santa Clarita, California, will have an opportunity to hear from NASA astronauts living and working aboard the International Space Station.



The Earth-to-space call will stream live at 11:35 a.m. EST Tuesday, Jan. 16, on

NASA+, NASA Television, and the agency's website.

stream NASA TV

through a variety of platforms including social media. Follow event online at:

(Nov. 11, 2023) - NASA astronauts and Expedition 70 Flight Engineers Jasmin Moghbeli, left, and Loral O'Hara, work inside the Destiny laboratory module following the successful docking of the SpaceX Dragon cargo spacecraft to the International Space Station. Credits: NASA

NASA astronauts Loral O'Hara and Jasmin Moghbeli will answer prerecorded questions from students at Emblem Academy, a

public transitional kindergarten through sixth-grade school. In preparation for the event, students and their families will participate in a STEM family night including science, technology, engineering, and math design challenges related to the space station.

Media interested in covering the event should RSVP no later than 5 p.m., Friday, Jan. 12, to Katie Demsher at: [email protected] or 661-294-5315.

For more than 23 years, astronauts have continuously lived and worked aboard the space station, testing technologies, performing science, and developing the skills needed to explore farther from Earth. Astronauts living in space aboard the orbiting laboratory communicate with NASA's Mission Control Center in Houston 24 hours a day through the Space Communications and Navigation (SCaN ) Near Space Network.

Important research and technology investigations taking place aboard the International Space Station benefits people on Earth and lays the groundwork for future exploration. As part of Artemis , NASA will send astronauts to the Moon to prepare for future human exploration of Mars. Inspiring the next generation of explorers – the Artemis Generation – ensures America will continue to lead in space exploration and discovery.

See videos and lesson plans highlighting research aboard

the space station at:

