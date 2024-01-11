Catholic University’S School Of Theology And Religious Studies Introduces The Welcoming Children In Worship Project

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Project Marks Milestone in Church's Initiative for Forming Children in the Catholic Faith, Features New Website

Washington, D. C., Jan. 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Catholic University of America's School of Theology and Religious Studies announced today an innovative program that aims to bolster young children's engagement in worship and love of the Catholic Church.

Funded by a generous grant from Lilly Endowment Inc. , the Welcoming Children in Worship Project features a brand new website that will help spark children's interest in worship and growing closer to God. The initiative is part of the University's ongoing commitment to research-driven initiatives, and the project led by the School of Theology and Religious Studies in the area of liturgical catechesis marks a significant effort to meet the spiritual needs of younger generations, their parents, pastors, catechists, and teachers in the Church in the United States.

“We want all people - and especially children - to have full, conscious, and active participation in the Eucharist,” said Joe Capizzi, Dean of the School of Theology and Religious Studies.“With the assistance of a grant from the Lilly Endowment, we are able to grow our connections with the faithful, strengthening their bonds to the Church at an early age.”

The website prioritizes accessibility and connectivity for families, pastors, catechists, and educators fostering a deeper understanding of Catholic worship and prayer centered around the Catholic liturgical calendar. It curates diverse resources aimed at linking home, school, and the sacred Eucharist, inviting active participation in faith formation of children. From liturgical formation, sacred music, and art to support for families raising children with disabilities, the site offers a multifaceted approach to enriching children's spiritual journeys.

Featuring a user-friendly interface available in English and Spanish, the website ensures inclusivity for diverse Church communities. At its core, the platform integrates pioneering CARA (Center for Applied Research in the Apostolate) research reports , shaping its focus on children's liturgical formation. These research reports illuminate engaging strategies and serve as a guide for families, parishes, pastors, and faith communities fostering children's prayer and worship.

This comprehensive resource pool is the result of collaboration between the School of Theology and Religious Studies, the School of Music, Drama and Art, the Department of Education, and the Institute for the Transformation of Catholic Education.

“We welcome visitors to this website community that embodies our dedication to the liturgical formation of adults, young adults, teens, and children to support their ongoing participation in the Eucharist, the 'source and summit' of the Christian life,” said Jem Sullivan, project lead and Associate Professor of Catechetics in the School of Theology and Religious Studies at Catholic University.“We are grateful for our collaboration with CARA, whose research reports represent our commitment to empowering faith communities with data-driven approaches to engage children effectively in the liturgical life of the Church.”

For more information about the Lilly Project website and to explore the available resources, please visit .

CONTACT: Daniel F Drummond The Catholic University of America 202-319-6977 ...