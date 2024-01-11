Ascencio Divests Among Its Belgian Portfolio

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq)
Ascencio is announcing today, 11 January 2024, the sale of its shopping complex in Jemappes (Belgium). A private investor has acquired this property for a net amount of €8.55 million, consistent with the fair value determined by the independent valuer.
The site covers an area of around 10,000 m2, with Sportsdirect, Dreamland and Auto 5 being the main tenants.
This sale is part of the ongoing revaluation of the property portfolio.
The impact of this sale is estimated at - €0.01 per share on an annual basis on EPRA Earnings and at -0.7% on the Company's EPRA LTV. The proceeds of this transaction will enable Ascencio to increase the cash available on its credit lines, manage its debt ratio and thus be in a position to consider investment opportunities.
Attachment
MENAFN11012024004107003653ID1107710234
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.