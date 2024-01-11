(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Jan. 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Electric Scooter Lift and Carrier Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Type (Interior, Exterior), Region (North America, APAC, MEA), and Segment Forecasts, 2023-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.

The global electric scooter lift and carrier market size is estimated to reach USD 224.1 million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 4.8% from 2023 to 2030, according to the report. Increasing demand for mobility equipment, which facilitates easy transportation of physically challenged people, is anticipated to drive the market growth over the forecast period. Moreover, technological advancements in material strength, crane systems, and electronic control systems have led to improved functionalities in the electric scooter lifts and carriers. Thus, owing to which there has been an increased demand for scooter lifts and carriers among end-use customers.

Furthermore, government initiatives to promote the use of the electric scooter for physically impaired persons are expected to positively impact the market growth. In addition, the market is expected to witness significant growth over the forecast period due to the introduction of newer products with advanced features.

The market is characterized by intense competition by the major companies, which focus on mergers and acquisitions as part of their growth strategy to strengthen their position in the market. Moreover, the companies are investing in R&D to capitalize on advanced product offerings. Thus, numerous products with varied functionalities are being introduced to match the needs of the consumers.

Electric Scooter Lift and Carrier Market Report Highlights

The exterior segment accounted for the largest revenue share of 64.5% in 2022 and is expected to expand at the fastest CAGR over the forecast period. This growth is attributed to the benefits offered by the equipment, such as saving boot space.

The interior segment is projected to witness significant growth over the forecast period owing to the safety provided by these tools against the risks involved in transporting the scooter externally, as a failure in the lift component can considerably damage the mobility scooter or wheelchair.

North America dominated the market and accounted for the largest revenue share of 41% in 2022 and is expected to expand at the fastest CAGR over the forecast period. Europe is expected to witness significant growth in the market during the forecast period. The increasing demand for electric scooters in the region is fueling the adoption of lifting equipment in the market. Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 200 Forecast Period 2022-2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $154.5 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $224.1 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 4.8% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered

Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

Chapter 3. Electric Scooter Lift and Carrier Market Variables, Trends & Scope

3.1. Market Lineage Outlook

3.2. Industry Value Chain Analysis

3.3. Market Dynamics

3.3.1. Market driver analysis

3.3.2. Market restraint analysis

3.3.3. Market opportunity analysis

3.4. Electric Scooter Lift and Carrier Market Analysis Tools

3.4.1. Industry analysis - Porter's Five Forces

3.4.1.1. Supplier power

3.4.1.2. Buyer power

3.4.1.3. Substitution threat

3.4.1.4. Threat of new entrant

3.4.1.5. Competitive rivalry

3.4.2. PESTEL analysis

3.4.2.1. Political landscape

3.4.2.2. Technological landscape

3.4.2.3. Economic landscape

Chapter 4. Electric Scooter Lift and Carrier Market: Type Estimates & Trend Analysis

4.1. Electric Scooter Lift and Carrier Market: Key Takeaways

4.2. Electric Scooter Lift and Carrier Market: Movement & Market Share Analysis, 2022 & 2030

4.3. Interior

4.4. Exterior

Chapter 5. Electric Scooter Lift and Carrier Market: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis

5.1. Regional Outlook

5.2. Electric Scooter Lift and Carrier Market by Region: Key Takeaway

5.3. North America

5.4. Europe

5.5. Asia Pacific

5.6. Latin America

5.7. MEA

Chapter 6. Competitive Landscape

6.1. Recent Developments & Impact Analysis, By Key Market Participants

6.2. Market Participant Categorization

6.2.1. Bruno Independent Living Aids, Inc.

6.2.2. Harmar

6.2.3. Pride Mobility Products Corp.

6.2.4. EZ Carrier USA

6.2.5. Magneta Trailers Inc.

